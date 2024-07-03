Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Ex-MSNBC host endorses Kamala Harris replacing Biden on ticket: 'Harris may be our only hope'

Mehdi Hasan said Harris should replace Biden, whose 'age has become a weight around his neck'

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
close
Bret Baier predicts 'shift' toward Kamala Harris in coming days Video

Bret Baier predicts 'shift' toward Kamala Harris in coming days

'Special Report' anchor Bret Baier explains the threat to Biden's re-election as a growing number of Democratic lawmakers prepare to call for an end to his 2024 campaign.

Former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan said "the future of our republic" may depend upon Democrats’ ability to rally behind Vice President Kamala Harris replacing President Biden as their 2024 nominee.

Democrats have been reeling since Biden’s widely criticized performance in last week's presidential debate. Hasan, who has been sharply critical of Biden on Israel, called on him in The Guardian to step aside in favor of Harris in a piece headlined, "Kamala Harris may be our only hope. Biden should step aside and endorse her."

After noting that Biden had already been trailing former President Trump in polls before the gaffe-filled debate, Hasan asked, "Who do you want standing on stage at the second debate in September, rebutting Trump’s lies, bigotry and nonsense? The woman who went viral when she grilled Bill Barr and Brett Kavanaugh at the Senate Judiciary Committee, or the man who went viral for saying he’d ‘beat Medicare’?"

He declared that his intention is merely "reminding Democrats that they still have time to choose between trying to elect the oldest president in American history, whose age has become a weight around his neck, or trying to elect the first female president, the first Asian American president and the second Black president, which could energize their demoralized base."

Photo of Mehdi Hasan arranged next to a photo of Harris

Former MSNBC host endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take over as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee. (Getty Images)

MICHELLE OBAMA LEADS BIDEN, HARRIS IN MATCHUP AGAINST TRUMP IN POST-DEBATE POLL

Hasan also cited polls arguing that Harris has been gaining ground with voters in the Black community, the Hispanic community, and in swing states.

"You might not want to believe it, and lazy pundits may say otherwise, but the polling is pretty clear these days: Harris actually has a better chance than Biden of beating Trump," he said in the UK news outlet. "And, unlike the president, the veep’s numbers have – and you’ll be hearing this phrase a great deal in the coming days – room to grow."

He also argued that "there’s the Gaza-shaped elephant in the room," arguing that Harris has made herself appear more sympathetic to the Palestinians of Gaza than President Biden.

"Prior to last week’s debate, it wasn’t Biden’s age that I considered to be his biggest electoral liability. It was his horrific stance on Gaza, from his non-stop supply of arms to Israel to his nonexistent ‘red line’ on Rafah," he wrote. "Given Biden refuses to budge on this issue, a Harris candidacy might offer a fresh start for Democrats on Gaza."

Three shots of Biden during the debate

Voters have expressed concerns over Biden's age and capability to serve a second term after the debate. (Getty Images)

BIDEN SENIOR ADVISER CLASHES WITH CNN ANCHOR OVER PRESIDENT'S DEBATE PERFORMANCE

Ultimately, while he argued that he would prefer another prominent Democratic candidate, various logistical issues ultimately make Harris the most pragmatic choice.

"Nor will I bother to make the case for a Gretchen Whitmer or a Gavin Newsom. Would they be preferable to Harris? Yes. Do I believe the Democratic Party establishment is willing to take a punt on an ‘open convention’ in Chicago next month? Nope," he wrote. "Therefore, the only viable alternative to Biden right now is Harris – especially as she was elected alongside him by 81 million Americans and is also the only potential nominee who can access the $91m in his campaign bank account right now."

Hasan, known for his active social media presence and hard-left views, noted he's not a "fan" of Harris and was an outspoken critic during her failed bid for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

James Clyburn said he'd support Kamala Harris if she replaces Biden on ticket Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.