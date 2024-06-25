Charlamagne tha God says Biden needs to be pulled from nomination if he falters at CNN Presidential Debate

Radio host Charlamagne tha God appeared to back the Democratic Party possibly dropping President Biden as their 2024 candidate if he ends up doing poorly during the CNN Presidential Debate.

Host Cenk Uygur asked Charlamagne during a Monday interview on "The Young Turks" if the president should be taken off the ticket if he "flops so hard, that even the media can't deny it."

"I would say yes. The reason I would say yes is you know the base is going to show up, but it’s about those independents and those hypothetical swing voters, those people who may be undecided, it’s about them," Charlamagne said. "Those are the ones that I think are really going to change the tide of the election you know come November."

Charlamagne told Uygur and "The Young Turks" co-host Ana Kasparian that Democrats had no choice but to pull Biden if they "really care about democracy."

The "Breakfast Club" host also brought up former President Trump's calls for Biden to take a drug test before the debate and offered Biden some advice.

"If they got PEDs [performance-enhancing drugs] to give him, I'm all for it," Charlamagne said. "Drug him up, give him the same super serum they gave Steve Rogers to make him Captain America."

He said he wanted Biden to join the long list of athletes that performed better on performance-enhancing drugs.

"If they got something that can make him look more energetic on Thursday, that can make him look like he's not in cognitive decline, they need to give it to him," Charlamagne said, before suggesting Trump take some too.

"Both of them need to get on performance-enhancing drugs and may the best prescription win on Thursday," Charlamagne continued.

Uygur lamented that they were rooting for Biden's team to give him drugs so that he could "not pass out."

"Why? Why did we pick such a feeble, old, ridiculously stale candidate that no one is interested in? It's madness," Uygur said.

During his podcast on Friday, Charlamagne predicted the debate would be bad for Biden and argued that the muted microphones might not benefit the president.

"Do you not want Trump to be interrupted?" Charlamagne asked, referencing the rules of the debate. "You're thinking about it one way, you’re just going to let Trump go, and you can’t jump in, and you 80-plus years old and trying to keep up with every single lie he’s going to lay out? Are you serious? Biden’s not going to be able to keep up."

He said Biden was being put in a "really bad situation."