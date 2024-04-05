Prominent far left pundit stuns co-host by saying he's considering RFK Jr. for president

During a recent episode of political web show "The Young Turks," co-host Cenk Uygur admitted that he is considering voting for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., slamming President Biden and the Democratic Party for being anti-democracy.

Prior to his announcement, Uygur discussed why he agreed with the candidate’s recent headline-grabbing claims insisting that it could be argued that Biden is a "much worse" threat to democracy than former President Trump.

Kennedy claimed that the Biden administration is "worse" than Trump because it has pushed social media companies to censor certain opinions, especially during the pandemic, among other reasons.

Uygur supported this notion, though he claimed Biden and the DNC were anti-Democratic for reasons different than Kennedy gave, saying that Biden and his party members "love to rig" elections.

"He’s right to be concerned about Biden being a threat to democracy himself, maybe not for the reasons that he’s stating, but Biden did, you know, support anti-Democratic movements within the primary," Uygur said.

He continued, "The Democratic Party canceled the election in Florida. They tried to keep out every candidate in North Carolina, Tennessee, et cetera. So, they love to rig elections."

Slamming the media, he added, "Yes, I used the word rigged, OK? So, you can go cry about it if you’re mainstream media. How about you do your job and talk about how they canceled an election in Florida in the primary and just declared Biden the winner."

Uygur also claimed that the "establishment in a of lot ways has killed democracy long before Donald Trump tried to," explaining that this has happened through wealthy donors influencing most of the policy in America." He also slammed both major parties for using "fear" to get votes.

He was critical of Kennedy, too, accusing him of trying to pander to both Republicans and Democrats in his campaign, but went on to say he’s currently considering voting for the independent.

Uygur declared, "The most surprising thing is, for the first time today, I'm now considering RFK, Jr."

Co-host Ana Kasparian appeared stunned by the announcement, exclaiming, "What?!" on air.

Uygur attempted to explain it to her, granting that the candidate is "cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs on vaccines. And on several other things where he believes in conspiratorial theories that I don't believe in at all."

"So why on God's green Earth would I consider RFK, Jr.?" he asked, and then said, "But I thought about it, Ana, and Trump I would never support in a million years, Biden is now funding a genocide and is an awful choice, has been corrupt his whole life. A totally -- you're never going to get anything but corruption from Joe Biden."

His main rationale was that he doesn’t believe Kennedy would be worse than Biden on major issues.

"So am I positive RFK Jr. would be worse?" Uygur asked, adding, "He would probably -- on health and science, definitely he would be worse… But on everything else, like anti-establishment, money out of politics… I'm not positive RFK Jr. would be worse than Biden."