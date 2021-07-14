Charlamagne Tha God declares Biden 'donkey of the day' for inaction against GOP's voting reform push

Liberal radio personality Charlamagne Tha God took aim at President Biden for what he insisted was inaction towards Republican election reform efforts nationwide, declaring him the "donkey of the day."

"We are citizens of America, like it or not, and it is our job as citizens to hold our elected officials accountable," Charlamagne told his listeners on Wednesday. "Doesn't matter if you voted for them or not, doesn't matter if the person that represents your party is in power or not, it is your job as a citizen in the United States of America to hold our elected officials accountable, period. And since I do this thing called radio, I get to voice that accountability to millions of people."

Charlamagne then played a clip from Biden's speech on Tuesday, where he decried the "ongoing assault on voting rights" and that it's the "greatest challenge to American democracy since the Civil War."

MSNBC'S NICOLLE WALLACE: DEMOCRATS ‘COULD BE JUST AS COMPLICIT AS REPUBLICANS’ FOR INACTION ON GOP VOTING BILLS

"Now, I've been saying this for months- No. 1. They've been trying to take yo n---as' right to vote and we keep hearing things like ‘democracy is at stake,’ then dammit, Democrats need to act like it and I still don't think they're acting like it," Charlamagne exclaimed. "I'm glad, you know, that President Biden said something, but he's still not going hard enough, he's still being delusional about how to stop this problem."

"Why does he think that the same people who are clearly for voter suppression would ever vote for For the People Act or the John Lewis Voting Rights Act? Okay? When people show you who they are, believe them," the radio host continued.

The "Breakfast Club" co-host accused Republicans of "trying to oppress our right to vote" and called for eliminating the filibuster, urging Biden to pressure Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., to abandon their support for it.

"They are problems, okay?" Charlemagne said about the two Democratic lawmakers. "And they are problems that need to be called out because we, the general public, can't tell who's who! Alright? Because both Republicans and Democrats are trying to take away yo n---as' right to vote. That's what it feels like, that's what it looks like."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"President Biden or any other Democrat- if you can't call out the people in your own party who are holding up progress, guess what, in my mind, you all are in cahoots! Okay, if getting rid of the filibuster is what it takes to make progress, then get rid of the filibuster. For all my folks who don't know what the filibuster is, it's just c---blockers, that's all," he explained. "The filibuster is blocking most of Biden's agenda- so the economy, voting rights, police reform, all of that, okay, all of that is being blocked by the filibuster."

He added that if Biden doesn't call out Machin and Sinema, the president's remarks decrying the GOP voting reform push are "disingenuous" since the threat to election rights are "on both sides."

"And until President Biden and other Democrats start calling that out, they're on the side of the lies too," Charlamagne concluded.