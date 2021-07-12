Expand / Collapse search
MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace: Democrats 'could be as complicit as Republicans' for inaction on GOP voting bills

The former WH aide to George W. Bush has been hitting Democrats from the left on the issue

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace doubled down in her pressuring of Democrats to take action against GOP-backed election reform efforts that are taking place in states across the country. 

In what she called the 'GOP-led war on voting rights," Wallace warned that Democrats will face "extreme peril" for not pushing back against the Republican legislation and forging ahead with federalizing elections. 

"At this point, at this point, Democrats could be as complicit as Republicans if they rely on the same old tactics for a whole new kind of war against GOP disinformation and a real slide toward anti-democratic measures," Wallace told viewers on Monday. 

She went on to giddily report on the group of Texas Democrats who bolted from the Lone Star state in order to halt the passing of a Republican election reform bill. 

Last week, the "Deadline: White House" host accused Democrats in Washington D.C. of being "so complacent" in the ongoing political battle over election integrity. 

"I don’t think Democrats are taking this as seriously as Republicans," Wallace said. "Republicans in state legislatures viewed this on November 10th as existential. And so they wrote legislation and they shipped it out to all the state legislatures."

She continued, "I don’t hear Chuck Schumer talk about it on a daily basis. I don’t see recess canceled. I don’t see countersuits filed in every single state. I don’t see- I mean, the Republican action is malevolent but it is frantic, it is desperate, it is for their political survival. I don’t see that on the left."

