Charlamagne tha God says Biden should 'shut the eff up forever' after calling Trump 'first' racist POTUS

"The Breakfast Club" radio host Charlamagne tha God blasted former Vice President Joe Biden for calling President Trump the "first" racist president to be elected.

On Wednesday, Biden took aim at the president's alleged racism, suggesting it's historic compared to his predecessors.

“No sitting president has ever done this... No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We’ve had racists and they’ve existed and they’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has,” Biden said.

However, Charlamagne declared the presumptive Democratic candidate Thursday's "Donkey of the Day" for his comments.

"I really wish Joe Biden would shut the eff up forever and continue to act like he's starring in the movie 'A Quiet Place' because as soon as he opens his mouth and makes noise, he gets us all killed, OK?" the radio host said. "There's already so many people who are reluctantly only voting for Joe Biden because he's the only option and because Donald J. Trump is that trash."

Charlamagne then cited polling that showed a wide enthusiasm gap between Biden and Trump, noting that it's "not good" for the Democrat to be lacking excitement among his voters, and suggested Biden's latest remarks will further contribute to the "lack of enthusiasm."

"Old white male leadership has failed America and there is nothing worse than an old white male [who] can't recognize the faults and flaws of other old white males," Charlamagne told listeners. "Racism is the American way. Donald Trump is not the first. And sadly, he won't be the last, right? He's just more overt with his racism than most presidents in recent times."

The "Breakfast Club" co-host accused Biden of "revisionist history," calling his claim about Trump "a lie" that "relinquishes America of all responsibility of its bigotry."

"How are we ever going to atone for America's original sins if we don't acknowledge them?" Charlemagne asked in reaction to Biden's remarks. "How the hell can Donald Trump be the first racist president in a country where 12 presidents before him owned slaves?"

He later offered a message directly to Biden.

"Joe, you got to hurry up and announce your Black woman VP [vice president] so I can be enthused about voting for her because I will never be enthused about voting for you, and you know America is a terrible place when Kanye West seems like a viable option," Charlagmne added.

Charlamagne tha God created headlines during his interview with Biden in May after the former VP suggested that "you ain't Black" if Black voters were considering voting for Trump. Biden later walked back those remarks.