Zohran Mamdani says he will discourage 'globalize the intifada' phrase

New York mayoral candidate says his personal views have changed since winning the Democratic primary

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Mamdani concedes 'globalize the intifada' is divisive, says it's now 'language I would discourage' Video

Mamdani concedes 'globalize the intifada' is divisive, says it's now 'language I would discourage'

Zohran Mamdani claims that after he spoke to a rabbi, he realized how intimidating the "intifada" rhetoric can be, declaring he would now discourage its use.

After weeks of pressure over his defense of the phrase "globalize the intifada," Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani said Sunday evening he will now "discourage" its use.

Both Republicans and Democrats have repeatedly criticized Mamdani for his past rhetoric and policy proposals, arguing he is too extreme to represent even a Democratic stronghold like New York.

This comes after Mamdani refused to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada" throughout his campaign for the Democratic mayoral nomination, a phrase which is associated with violence against Israel. The political rise of Mamdani, the current favorite to win the mayoral race, has alarmed Republicans and more moderate Democrats.

Zohran Mamdani in the Bronx

Zohran Mamdani declared that he would now discourage the phrase "globalize the intifada." (Deirdre Heavey/Fox News Digital)

NEW YORKERS SKEPTICAL AFTER ZOHRAN MAMDANI DISTANCES HIMSELF FROM PHRASE ‘GLOBALIZE THE INTIFADA’

MSNBC host and activist Al Sharpton, who has engaged in controversial past rhetoric himself, recalled a previous interview where Mamdani said that while he would not use such rhetoric himself, he would not police the speech of other people. 

"But we both know words matter," Sharpton said. "Have your personal views on the phrase ‘global intifada’ changed since you’ve been running for mayor? Do you understand those that see it in a more threatening way than saying, ‘I’m just not going to police other people’s language?’"

"Yes, they have," Mamdani replied. "And, you know, when we won the primary election, I said on that stage that I know that millions of New Yorkers care deeply about what happens in Israel and Palestine — and I’m one of those New Yorkers."

Zohran Mamdani on election night

Zohran Mamdani speaks during an election night event on June 25, 2025. (Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

TOP DEMOCRATS, MEDIA DEMAND ZOHRAN MAMDANI CONDEMN 'GLOBALIZE THE INTIFADA' PHRASE

Mamdani said he committed to hearing from different communities across New York City, recalling one meeting in particular that influenced him.

"I’ve met with Jewish elected officials, with rabbis, with community leaders. And there was one rabbi that spoke to me about how that phrase, for her, brought back memories of bus bombings in Haifa, of restaurant attacks in Jerusalem," he said. "And I knew that from what she was sharing with me that she had a fear, as she said, that that could come home to New York City. And so, in having that conversation with her, I knew that the gap between the intent that I have heard some New Yorkers share with the use of that language, of calling for the end of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land, was disconnected from the impact it was having in that same conversation I was having with that rabbi."

He concluded, "So I have said, after having that conversation, that this is language I would discourage."

RASHIDA TLAIB HIT WITH HOUSE CENSURE THREAT, ACCUSED OF 'CELEBRATING TERRORISM' IN PRO-PALESTINIAN SPEECH

mamdani

Zohran Mamdani said that his views on the phrase "globalize the intifada" changed significantly after speaking with a rabbi. (Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

