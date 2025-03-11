Charlamagne, Andrew Schulz predict trouble ahead in 2028 for Dems in ‘disarray’

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God and comedian Andrew Schulz agreed that the Democratic Party has still failed to find a new game plan since losing in November.

Schulz, whose interview with Trump during the campaign was one of many pivotal podcast interviews for the president, told Charlamagne on "The Breakfast Club" Monday that the challenge facing Democrats right now is finding their equivalent rallying cry, like "build the wall," that taps into Americans’ economic concerns.

"If they make it a class issue, they win this election pretty easily, come the next election, but they're afraid to do that because a lot of them are in the pockets of the billionaire class and the corporations, so they make it about identity politics," he said. Schulz further argued that many Democrats that go to Ivy League universities "pretend to give a f--- about you guys. They don’t actually give a f--- about you guys, but they get patted on the back for pretending to do it."

In the wake of former Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss to President Donald Trump, the Democratic Party remains in flux over not only how to criticize the new president, but the course of their own party. Some, like Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., have changed their rhetorical style regarding identity politics, while others have doubled down.

Charlamagne recalled Newsom’s recent interview, saying the blue state governor proved his point about this by speaking in politically moderate terms with TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk.

"He wants it so bad, bro. That motherf---er is thirsty," Schulz joked.

"Exactly," Charlamagne agreed, "But you see how quick he is to distance himself from trans athletes and stuff like that, so now it's like, ‘Oh so you never cared, you never gave a f---. It was just all about politics for you."

Charlamagne went on to suggest that Democrats have still failed to find their footing since Trump’s victory.

"I don't think Democrats are going to win so easily in 2028. I think that America – I think that because the Democrats are in such disarray – America will say ‘You know what? Just give me a sensible Republican, just give me a traditional conservative. Give me a Nikki Haley, just somebody who is a regular conservative, I can deal with that. I think that’s what’s gonna happen."

"That could definitely happen," Schulz responded, saying the Democrats need a "radical and disruptive" change as a party, but their very style gets in the way.

"There just has to be something like radical and disruptive on the Democrat side," he said. "And I think that they’re all concerned… They’re playing this like prevent defense and they’re really concerned about like ostracizing a group, like, ‘If I say this, will women be upset? If I say this, will Black people be upset? If I say this, will trans be upset?’ And it’s actually like a harder position to be in to be a Democrat. You’re the party of progress. You have to push s--- forward."

By contrast, Republicans, Schulz said, operate in a much easier position.

"Conservatives are actually trying to pull s--- back. It's a way easier position to be in to be like, ‘Alright, we went too far forward.’ But I think what Democrats need to do is just start listening to everyday working-class people," he said. "I think Democrats are too stuck in the Ivy League. There’s too much like pretentious finger-wagging. That’s not what everyday Americans are, and you need to get the working class back immediately."

The current status of the Democratic Party, Schulz said, is "super rich, nepo-babies telling poor people how they should think and who they should vote for. Like, I don’t want you to tell me – if you’ve never had a job, you can't tell me who I should vote for. Simple as that."