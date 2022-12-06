CBS, NBC avoid on-air coverage of ABC's Amy Robach-TJ Holmes affair plaguing rival network

CBS and NBC are running cover for ABC by not covering the scandal plaguing the Disney-owned rival on any of their programs.

"GMA3" co-hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have dominated the tabloids in recent days over revelations of their years-long extramarital affair, prompting them to be sidelined until their bosses decide their fate.

However, while controversy hangs over ABC, neither of the other two broadcast networks dedicated a second of on-air coverage.

"CBS Mornings," "CBS Evening News" and CBS' daytime talk show "The Talk" avoided the affair on their Monday and Tuesday shows, according to Grabien transcripts. "NBC Nightly News" and "Today" have similarly ignored the topic.

The only coverage CBS News and NBC News gave to the ongoing saga were articles on their websites as well as a brief mention on NBC's little-watched streaming channel.

CBS and NBC offering zero on-air coverage to the ABC fiasco is reminiscent to the years-long practice by CNN and MSNBC, where the two liberal cable news networks routinely turned a blind eye towards controversies plaguing the other.

Notably, CNN and MSNBC have also not addressed the Robach-Holmes affair on-air.

ABC has continued to not mention its own workplace drama on any of its programs. "Good Morning America," "World News Tonight" and "The View" kept the controversy under wraps during Monday and Tuesday's broadcasts. ABC News' digital platform also ignored the ongoing controversy, search results show.

The lovebirds were absent this week on "GMA3: What You Need to Know." ABC News correspondents Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez filled their seats, and a smiling Ramos merely told viewers on Monday, "Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have the day off," before proceeding with the show.

ABC honchos initially planned not to discipline Holmes and Robach for their much-publicized affair, but ABC News' President Kim Godwin informed staffers on Monday morning that the "internal distraction" has become too significant, Fox News Digital has learned.

"I am going to take Amy and T.J. off the air while we figure this out," Godwin told staffers during an internal call, a source close to the situation said.

An ABC insider told Fox News Digital last week they wouldn't be punished since their involvement was consensual, and it's unclear if their time off the air is merely a cool-off period for the story to die down.

In a series of recent tabloid bombshells, it was revealed that Holmes and Robach are ending their marriages after becoming romantically involved with each other. Godwin reiterated that no company rules were violated but feels the ordeal has become too much of a distraction for the network.

Holmes and Robach have been "locked in a passionate romance despite both being married to their respective spouses for the past 12 years," the Daily Mail reported last week in a story that included several intimate photos of the midday anchors taken throughout November.

The New York Post published a series of exclusives, providing steamy details of the relationship. The Post also reported Holmes and Robach "began their alleged romance while they were training for the New York City Half Marathon in March but didn’t leave their respective spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, until August."

Holmes appeared to make a coy reference to the tumult on Friday's show, as he said, grinning, "Too bad it's Friday. It's been a great week. I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoying it."

Robach laughed and replied, "Speak for yourself."

Robach has been married to former "Melrose Place" star Shue for 12 years. Shue and Robach co-wrote a 2021 children’s book called, "Better Together," based on their blended family.

Holmes has been married to Fiebig since 2010.

Fox News' Brian Flood, David Rutz contributed to this report.