MSNBC avoids covering Chris Cuomo's sexual harassment scandal plaguing CNN

MSNBC strangely avoided covering the sexual harassment scandal plaguing its direct liberal competitor, CNN.

Veteran TV producer Shelley Ross alleged in a New York Times guest essay published Friday morning that CNN anchor Chris Cuomo grabbed her buttock at an event in 2005 when the two of them worked at ABC News. She even included an email he sent to her at the time apologizing for the incident. Cuomo reiterated his apology to his former boss in a statement to the Times.

However, MSNBC turned a blind eye to the newly-emerged controversy, avoiding any mention of it throughout the day's programming, according to Grabien transcripts.

CHRIS CUOMO SILENT ON HIS OWN SEXUAL HARASSMENT SCANDAL DURING CNN SHOW FOLLOWING BROTHER'S SAGA

MSNBC and CNN rarely address each other's embarrassing headlines. MSNBC offered minimal coverage of Cuomo's involvement in the scandals of his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, which range from aiding his brother's response to sexual misconduct accusers to receiving VIP COVID tests in the early months of the pandemic.

The Peacock Network also completely avoided the awkward return of CNN's chief legal analyst and Zoom masturbation star Jeffrey Toobin, per Grabien.

CNN, in return, almost never covers MSNBC's controversies and the outlandish commentary. More recently, CNN harped on Nicki Minaj's tweets expressing vaccine hesitancy but managed to avoid mentioning the viral spat the rapper superstar had with MSNBC host Joy Reid.

Cuomo took a page from MSNBC's playbook and stayed silent during Friday night's "Cuomo Prime Time."

CNN has yet to publicly acknowledge the scandal hitting its biggest star. The only mention from any of Cuomo's colleagues was buried in Brian Stelter's "Reliable Source" newsletter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The new allegation against the CNN anchor was foreshadowed in a leaked audiotape obtained by "Tucker Carlson Tonight" in September 2020 of comments he made to ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen about his days at ABC News.

"Do you know how many f---ing phone calls I've gotten from people at ABC who say that reporters are calling and lying about things they heard about me to try to get stories about me when I was at ABC? Guys calling and saying, 'I heard he's the Charlie Rose of ABC, used to invite women to the hotel and open up his bathrobe.' Do I look like the kind of f---ing guy who's gotta do that?" Cuomo said.

"Sure. Why not?" Cohen replied with a chuckle.