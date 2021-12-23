Expand / Collapse search
Hillary Clinton is begging Democrats to consider her as an alternative to Biden: Devine

'She won’t stop. She will do it until her last breath, she wants to vindicate herself'

Miranda Devine said Thursday that Hillary Clinton is begging Democrats to consider her again with her "masterclass in self-pity and delusion" after she tearfully read what was her would-be victory speech if Donald Trump hadn't defeated her in the 2016 presidential election.

HILLARY CLINTON TEARS UP READING WOULD BE 2016 ‘VICTORY SPEECH’

MIRANDA DEVINE: "I think it tells you more about the state of the Democratic Party than it does about poor America, that they are even considering Hillary Clinton, that she isn’t just being laughed out of school for popping her head up above the parapet, from so desperately and so obviously having her hand up and saying "pick me, take me!" The master class, so-called, that she gave the other day that people pay $20 a month to watch, in which she read her undelivered victory speech and then cried at the end of it with no real tears, that was her begging the American people and begging the Democratic Party to look at her as the alternative to Joe Biden, because after all, she is younger than him. 

"It’s going to be a nightmare. And really, the subtext is that only Hillary Clinton, who was so narrowly cheated of victory against Donald Trump in 2016, only she can save America. And that is her shtick. She won’t stop – she will do it until her last breath, she wants to vindicate herself."

