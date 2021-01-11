Judge Jeanine Pirro explores castle owned by the real 'Monopoly Man' in new Fox Nation series

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro has teamed up with Fox Nation for a new series that explores the rich history of some of the United States' most resplendent estates, offering viewers a rare glimpse into the art, architecture and culture of five of the county's hidden gems.

The "Castles USA" series, which features buildings inspired by Medieval, Gothic, Byzantine, and Italian Renaissance architecture, examines the stories behind the magical structures and the people who once occupied them.

Pirro told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that she most enjoyed visiting The Breakers, on the coast at Newport, R.I.

"It is magnificent," she said. "These places are breathtaking. They're the interplay of culture, and architecture, and art and there's a story in every castle."

The Breakers was built as a "summer cottage" for railroad magnate Cornelius Vanderbilt II during the Gilded Age of the late 19th century. Named for the breaking waves of the Atlantic Ocean it overlooks, The Breakers is one of the most popular historic house museums in the United States. The estate opened in 1895, at a time when Newport functioned as the nation's summer social capital, and became the crown jewel in a city populated by mansions, Pirro explained.

Pirro said she first got the idea to visit the Rhode Island mansion during the coronavirus pandemic when travel restrictions made it difficult to leave the country.

"It was during the pandemic and I had a thought, I said, 'You know what? People can't travel out of the United States, and there are so many beautiful places in the United States," she explained.

FIVE BINGE-WORTHY FOX NATION SHOWS TO WATCH IN JANUARY

Pirro also highlighted Oheka Castle, located on the North Shore of Long Island. The French-style chateau is the second-largest private residence ever built in United States and was designed for financier and philanthropist Otto Hermann Kahn.

The "Justice with Judge Jeanine" host said she was surprised to find a portrait of a man who bore a strong resemblance to the "Monopoly Man" in the castle, only to learn later that Kahn was the inspiration behind the board game character.

"I never knew it," Pirro said. "I just saw his picture there ... he's all dolled up, and he's perfect for the Monopoly game because he was a big financier."

To watch all five episodes of "Castles USA" and for more exclusive content, visit Fox Nation and join today.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Ainsley Earhardt, Greg Gutfeld, and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.