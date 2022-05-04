Son of woman allegedly killed by Alabama prison escapee Casey White: 'The system failed completely'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The son of an Alabama woman whose alleged killer escaped from prison joined "America’s Newsroom" Wednesday, expressing his shock as the manhunt continues.

Casey White previously confessed to killing Connie Ridgeway during a home invasion in 2015. Ridgeway’s son, Austin Williams, told host Dana Perino he "didn't know what to feel" when he learned of White's escape.

"It was a state of shock because I thought that he was in the state prison. I thought ‘wow,’" Williams told host Dana Perino, adding "as far as he knew" his mother did not know White before her death.

The manhunt continued for the escaped Alabama murder suspect White and a high-ranking female corrections officer accused of assisting him, named Vicky White .

Williams said White, 38, has a violent history and the justice system is a failure.

"I feel like it failed almost completely. I thought we had the guy and suddenly he is gone and he didn’t just escape, somebody helped him escape. There have been huge mistakes and failures along the way," he said.

Williams added that his mother was the sweetest, kindest person you could ever meet.

"She went out of her way to help people. She lived in a low-income community and a lot of people didn’t have vehicles. She would give them rides to their doctor even as far as way as Birmingham. She wouldn’t expect anything in return, for the wear and tear on the car and gas. She wanted to help people. She was a very nice woman," he said.

The two are not related, according to authorities. They were last seen driving a 2007 copper Ford Edge SUV on Friday, with damage to the rear bumper, according to law enforcement. The license plate number was not immediately available.

The two may be armed with an AR-15 and shotgun, investigators warned, and Vicky White likely had access to her service weapon. Vicky White is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing around 145 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Casey White is described as standing 6 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing around 260 pounds. He has multiple tattoos, including a sleeve on his right arm that includes the Nazi SS logo.

He could face the death penalty if convicted in his pending murder-for-hire case, which he allegedly confessed to before pleading guilty due to insanity.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.