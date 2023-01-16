Carville claims media 'making fools of themselves' with 'both sides' coverage of Biden classified docs

Democratic strategist James Carville attacked the media for attempting to compare President Biden’s recent classified document scandal with former President Donald Trump's Monday.

Carville appeared as a guest on MSNBC’s "The ReidOut" to discuss the ongoing investigation against Biden after classified documents were discovered at his office the Penn Biden Center as well as his Delaware residence. Though many have pointed out similarities between this news and the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, Reid knocked the media for making these comparisons.

"The U.S. media may be unable to help themselves for clamoring for a chance to ‘both sides’ these presidents, which you really can’t compare these two cases without considering the plot to overturn the election," Reid said.

Carville agreed with her comment and went even further to attack the media for going after Clinton scandals.

"First of all, I want to congratulate you for pointing out the national press can’t help but make fools of themselves. It happened in Whitewater. It happened in the [Hillary Clinton] email scandal. And it’s happening now," Carville said.

"I can’t stop these people. It’s not my anointed job to stop the national press from making fools of themselves. The White House response should be this and only this: ‘The president is cooperating fully with the special counsel. He expects everyone in his administration to do the same.’ End of story. No carve-outs, no ‘it was in this box or that box," he continued.

Carville added, "We’re thoroughly doing this. The special counsel has an investigation to run. President Biden has a country to run. Get on with it. You’re not going to stop these people from making fools of themselves. I promise you. You can try, I congratulate you, but I got more experience in this than most people. It’s not going to work. No, no, no."

Later in the segment, Carville argued that Clinton’s emails did not contain any classified information, which contradicted a 2018 IG report that found 193 classified emails on her private server.

"I go back to what you said. It’s going to come out just this way. All of the email and ‘The New York Times’ going nuts and the whole press, there was not one single classified thing on Secretary Clinton’s email, zero, none. You have to understand that," Carville said.

He closed, "Democrats just need to say, ‘We’ll cooperate fully,’ and look, everybody has a right to the Fifth Amendment. You don’t have the right to work in this administration and take the Fifth Amendment. We want to get this thing done. We want to help this guy here because we know at the end of the day, there’s nothing here."

Although Reid and Carville criticized the mainstream media for attempting to "both sides" the narrative, others have called out the media for its double standards.