Biden White House 'looks like it's hiding something' with classified documents: Washington Post reporter

Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig said Monday that the Biden White House "looks like its hiding something" because news of the classified documents was made public months after the initial discovery.

"In the Biden White House and even among Biden’s personal lawyers there is no concern that the President of the United States has any criminal or legal liability here, no concern. Now we don’t know all the facts and we have to be careful about that, but that’s what I’m hearing from sources. There is a concern, however, with how this is drip, drip, dripping out of the White House and makes the Biden White House look like its hiding something because it did not share the November discovery, it did not reveal the December discovery," Leonnig said.

She also said that President Biden's lawyers said they wanted to let the Department of Justice do its job without sharing the details with the public.

"This isn’t just any old person with classified records in their garage. It’s the President of the United States. And so the idea of letting the Department of Justice do its work quietly doesn’t work because, as you know, reporters have one by one been disclosing, revealing, uncovering these facts, and it’s going to keep happening."

Leonnig added that the White House was starting to "wrap its arms around" telling this story themselves.

The first batch of classified documents was discovered at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 2, by the president's personal attorneys.

Biden's personal counsel informed U.S. Attorney John Lausch that they found more documents with classified markings at Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home on Dec. 20.

First reports on the discovery of the classified documents were published on Jan. 9.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate Biden's classified documents on Thursday after an additional batch of documents were discovered at the president's home.

"I would just say, this is not good for the Biden White House because it would have been better for them politically, and optics-wise, for them to share the full account," Leonnig said before comparing Biden's situation to former President Donald Trump's.

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar said Saturday that she was "glad" a special counsel was appointed to investigate Biden's classified documents.

"Yes because anytime there is a deviance in regards to security protocols, that should be taken serious, it should be investigated," Omar said.