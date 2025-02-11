Cardi B blames Trump for ruining her shoes at the Super Bowl, demands he bring back her deported uncle

Rapper Cardi B ranted in a new video that President Donald Trump ruined her Super Bowl experience and should not have attended.

Trump made history this past Sunday by being the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl. The event was hosted in New Orleans, just a month after the New Year's Day terrorist truck-ramming attack against Bourbon Street revelers killed 14 victims and injured 35 others, and security was tight.

Cardi B, who supported then-Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 election, emphasized in a social media post that the Secret Service went to great lengths to protect Trump, to her chagrin.

"Yo, I was too f---ing mad today because, you know, Donald Trump and s---," Cardi B said in the unscripted video. "He was at the Super Bowl today, and they was giving us a hard time. Oh my gosh. The Secret Service was not playing at that mother---er. The Secret Service was not playing to get in that motherf---in’ stadium. Oh my god."

She then blamed Trump, saying the Secret Service wasn't allowing carts near the stadium so her expensive shoes were ruined.

"This shoe cost me three bands," Cardi B said, referring to the slang word for $1,000, while loudly chewing chips and holding up a high heeled shoe covered in decorative spikes. "All ‘cause of Trump. Now I like him lesser!"

The rapper went on to rant that Trump shouldn't have gone to the Super Bowl.

"Now I like him lesser! Because you didn’t have to go to no damn Super Bowl. F---ing up my shoe!" she said.

"Now he’s gonna have to, well-he definitely ain’t gon’ do that," the rapper said said, re-thinking her statement before proposing Trump should instead "bring my uncle, bring my uncle to come back because my uncle got deported!"

It was not immediately clear what happened to her uncle, Fox News Digital reached out for clarification.

