Ben Domenech: Cancel culture is going to get worse before it gets better

The left's cancel culture is "eating its own" and will extend beyond celebrities to small businesses, The Federalist publisher Ben Domenech told “Fox & Friends."

"I think it's going to get worse before it gets better," Domenech told co-host Brian Kilmeade Tuesday.

"The American left will basically tell you, 'cancel culture doesn't exist' and then in the next breath they will say, 'and, if it does, it's very good and we should have more of it,'" he explained.

Cancel culture is going to extend beyond late-night hosts, like Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel, to regular people who "won't abide by their totalitarian approach to the way that language is used to the political positions you have to hold and the like," Domenech added.

It has eradicated "anybody who is in the center or center-right," he said. "Then the only people left to eat are your own, are people who agree with you ideologically like Jimmy Kimmel and the like."

Kilmeade said sponsors will have to stand up to campaigns that seek to defund certain shows and personalities because "God-forbid, they actually have different views than the so-called mainstream."

The left is "weaponizing corporate power in a way that we haven't really seen historically in America within the culture war fight," Domenech said.

"That's something that's not going to go away."

And he predicts it will only get worse, not better, if Joe Biden, the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee gets elected in November.

"They will be emboldened and target more people for having problematic views," he said if Biden wins.