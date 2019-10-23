Del Beccaro rips California's hypocrisy: San Francisco will do business with China, but not 'pro-life' states

San Francisco is showing arrogance with its decision to blacklist doing business with companies from 22 states that have “restrictive abortion laws," former Chairman of the California Republican Party Tom Del Beccaro said Wednesday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with host Steve Doocy, Del Beccaro said that California should be paying more attention to internal issues, rather than imposing their values on others.

"But, keep in mind how hypocritical they are," he urged. "The city of San Francisco and the state of California does a ton of business with China. Which does what? Forced abortions, killing of people of wrong religions, shutting down of churches...They don't have a problem doing business with China, but Iowa? Boy, they must be bad people."

JIM BRESLO: TO HELP HOMELESS, CA TURNS TO DUMB IDEA LOVED BY THE LEFT -- AND GUARANTEED TO FAIL

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the measure last week.

In a statement, Breed said: “Every day in this country, women’s reproductive rights are threatened, and we have to fight back. Just as we restricted spending with states that have laws that discriminate against LGBTQ people, we are standing up against states that put women’s health at risk and that are actively working to limit reproductive freedoms."

She added: “By limiting travel and contracting with certain states, we are sending a clear message to states that disregard the right to abortion.”

Del Beccaro told Doocy that it seems like "California has a cultural war with the rest of the country," citing Hollywood's threat to boycott Georgia after Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams lost the governor's race and the state's threat to stop football teams from traveling after some states refused to fund gender transitions.

He predicted that legal issues will quickly arise if city businesses have existing contracts with companies in one of the 22 states on the list.

"And, of course, the other aspect of this is...California has this homelessness problem," he added. "San Francisco in particular. So, are we buying all of San Francisco or just their social justice laws?"

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, California was home to almost a quarter of the United States' homeless population in January of 2018.

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT THE FOX NEWS APP

"We have enough fighting in this country...To me, it's – again – the arrogance. What matters more, by the way?" he asked. "Homelessness in your streets or what your feeling about Indiana is? I suggest California pay attention to itself."