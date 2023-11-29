California Republican doubles down on Israel support after protestors vandalize office: 'Not going to change'

California Republican Rep. David Valadao is standing strong behind Israel following an antisemitic attack on his congressional office in Hanford, where protesters smeared fake blood and plastered "Murdered by Israel" posters on the building's exterior.

"It's not going to change my position. We're going to continue to be as supportive of Israel as we possibly can. We want to make sure that they eliminate Hamas from the region and allow those people in the region, especially Israel and all the neighboring communities, to live in peace," he told "FOX & Friends First" on Wednesday.

"I think that has to be our focus and [we have to] continue to move forward in that direction."

The California Republican posted a photo of the vandalism to his X account Monday afternoon, writing that he supports the right to peacefully protest, but that violence and vandalism are "never acceptable."

His office told Fox News Digital the vandalism occurred shortly before staff arrived Monday morning. The office also said they filed the proper reports with local law enforcement and Capitol Police after the incident took place.

"Obviously, there's a problem that seems to be getting worse by the day," he said.

"There's a lot of frustration from a lot of us. And obviously, any sort of hate crime is wrong, but to go out and actually vandalize an office for an opinion that I think is so out of touch with reality is frustrating for all of us."

Todd Piro, "FOX & Friends First" co-host, voiced his surprise that the incident took place in the area.

"This is literally dairy farms and cattle ranches. This is not Hollywood," he said. "Isn't this the last place that you would expect an antisemitic display like this?"

Valadao said many of his colleagues in Washington have said the same, adding, "Why do they [protesters] end up in Hanford, California? The reality is these people are everywhere, apparently."

The spectacle is the latest in a series of antisemitic gestures that have unfolded across the nation in the weeks since Hamas terrorists launched surprise attacks on Israeli civilians on Oct. 7.

As tensions remain high, anti-Israel protests and pro-Palestinian rallies continue, coinciding with ongoing concerns about rises in hate crimes against Jews and Muslims.

Valadao said the response from his constituents has been generally positive, however, and officials have a duty to make sure the world knows what is happening.

"I actually got a lot of text messages, a lot of calls, a lot of people really frustrated, people saying they supported me and wanted me to continue to be vocal and supportive of Israel," he said.

"It was actually a positive response from constituents in general."

Valadao's office is far from the only location vandalized by pro-Palestinian protesters since war began. In Ohio, Jewish cemetery headstones were recently vandalized with antisemitic graffiti.

The New York Public Library, along with several Jewish shops and eateries in the area, have also been subjected to hateful rhetoric in recent weeks.

