Private security firms say demand skyrocketing from California businesses: 'Really disheartening'

Security firm executives tell 'Fox & Friends First' business owners are panicking, many can't afford guards

By Nikolas Lanum | Fox News
Omni Private Security Services CEO Joseph Farag and CFO Andrew Dimian discuss increased demand for their services amid organized retail theft in California.

A California-based private security company has said that they are having difficulties keeping up with the demand for their services as small businesses "panic" to acquire protection amid an onslaught of smash and grab crimes.

During an appearance on "Fox & Friends First," Omni Private Security Services CEO Joseph Farag said many of the small businesses aren’t able to afford their services.

"Sometimes we have to do it at cost even just to get these businesses covered, and then they can’t even keep us for that long. And it’s really, really disheartening, but we’re just trying to keep up with the demand."

SMASH-AND-GRAB ROBBERIES PLAGUE CITIES WITH LIBERAL DISTRICT ATTORNEYS

Farag went on to describe the influx of calls as a "tough situation" that has put his guards and other business’ customers at risk and laid the blame squarely on liberal policies in cities across the U.S that provide "no consequences" for criminals.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Products are displayed in locked security cabinets at a Walgreens store that is set to be closed in the coming weeks on October 13, 2021 in San Francisco, California. Walgreens announced plans to close five of its San Francisco stores due to organized retail shoplifting that has plagued its stores in the city. The retail pharmacy chain has already shuttered 10 stores in the city since 2019. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

 "I would say defunding the police of a 150 million [people] was a huge part of it. You call up the police, and they just don’t come because they’re wearing thin. And then another one is this trend of people thinking they’re not gonna get caught or when they do get caught we let them out right away, no bail, no nothing," said Farag. 

Omni Private Security Services, which serves Los Angeles and Riverside Counties, charges around $25 to $30 an hour, depending on whether a guard is armed, according to the company’s CFO Andrew Dimian. 

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon is facing a second recall attempt as criticism over his progressive policies intensifies. On Wednesday, he defended his policies while speaking with reporters. 

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon is facing a second recall attempt as criticism over his progressive policies intensifies. On Wednesday, he defended his policies while speaking with reporters.  (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Los Angeles robberies have risen nearly 4% year-over-year as of November 27, according to LAPD.  

Some blame has been directed toward California's Proposition 47 – a 2014 law that lowered shoplifting charges related to the theft of $950 or less from felonies to misdemeanors. 

Supporters of the ballot measure included then-Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, then-state Sen. Darrell Steinberg, and other Democrats in the state.

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed to this report. 

Nikolas Lanum is a digital production assistant at Fox News.