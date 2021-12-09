Private security firms say demand skyrocketing from California businesses: 'Really disheartening'

A California-based private security company has said that they are having difficulties keeping up with the demand for their services as small businesses "panic" to acquire protection amid an onslaught of smash and grab crimes.

During an appearance on "Fox & Friends First," Omni Private Security Services CEO Joseph Farag said many of the small businesses aren’t able to afford their services.

"Sometimes we have to do it at cost even just to get these businesses covered, and then they can’t even keep us for that long. And it’s really, really disheartening, but we’re just trying to keep up with the demand."

Farag went on to describe the influx of calls as a "tough situation" that has put his guards and other business’ customers at risk and laid the blame squarely on liberal policies in cities across the U.S that provide "no consequences" for criminals.

"I would say defunding the police of a 150 million [people] was a huge part of it. You call up the police, and they just don’t come because they’re wearing thin. And then another one is this trend of people thinking they’re not gonna get caught or when they do get caught we let them out right away, no bail, no nothing," said Farag.

Omni Private Security Services, which serves Los Angeles and Riverside Counties, charges around $25 to $30 an hour, depending on whether a guard is armed, according to the company’s CFO Andrew Dimian.

Los Angeles robberies have risen nearly 4% year-over-year as of November 27, according to LAPD.

Some blame has been directed toward California's Proposition 47 – a 2014 law that lowered shoplifting charges related to the theft of $950 or less from felonies to misdemeanors.

Supporters of the ballot measure included then-Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, then-state Sen. Darrell Steinberg, and other Democrats in the state.

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed to this report.