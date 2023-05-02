Bud Light is learning a lesson the hard way, says Tomi Lahren: 'Conservatives matter'

OutKick host Tomi Lahren joined "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday to discuss how the Bud Light boycott has been effective and applauded conservatives for sticking with the boycott. Lahren responded to new reports that the company's sales are down 26% year-over-year.

BUD LIGHT TO SPEND ‘HEAVILY’ ON MARKETING AFTER DYLAN MULVANEY CONTROVERSY: REPORT

TOMI LAHREN: Conservative consumers matter. And I think that Bud Light and all other companies out there are starting to realize the hard way that for so long conservatives, we get angry and offended by things, but that we never do anything about it. We don't come together like the left does to send a message or make a statement. But now with this Bud Light commercial and this backlash, it shows that conservatives, in fact, do matter. Now, I will say this. I wish conservatives could come together and vote as they came together to boycott Bud Light. I think that would be maybe a better use of our time. But I will say this. The fact that Bud Light now wants to put out this country-themed commercial, like somehow that's going to make us forget about the man who dressed up to mock women. I think, quite frankly, that's insulting, and it's also patronizing. It's like, all right, here you go, conservatives, rednecks, we'll just have a country-fried chicken commercial, and that should make you all feel better. But we won't actually acknowledge the mistake and the error that we made. So until they come out, and they actually acknowledge it head-on, conservatives are still going to be upset, and we will not be drinking Bud Light

Bud Light appears to be fed up with the backlash after the company disabled YouTube comments on a new countrified ad in the wake of ongoing controversy over its partnership with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney .

Bud Light's newest advertisement shows a young group of friends drinking beer in the rain at a country music festival as "Chicken Fried" by the Zac Brown Band plays in the background.

"Rain or shine, it’s always easy to enjoy a Bud Light," the caption of the 30-second YouTube video reads.

The ad first aired on TV during the NFL Draft on Thursday before it was shared on YouTube, amassing 10 million views since its release. Comments on the video were notably deactivated by Bud Light.