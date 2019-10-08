Brzezinski blames Republicans for allowing Trump to 'ignite a slaughter' in Syria: 'You're afraid of a tweet'

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski lambasted Republican politicians on Tuesday, arguing they were at fault for letting President Trump "run roughshod" over U.S. foreign policy.

Her comments came as part of her contention that Trump wrongly abandoned Kurdish allies when he decided to pull troops out of Syria. She specifically called out Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

According to Brzezinski, Republican politicians have dismissed issues surrounding Trump's foreign policy, saying he didn't actually mean the things he said.

"How about if he had said, 'You know what, I'm going to abandon our Kurdish allies and then ignite a slaughter?' Would you say he doesn't mean it if he 'just said that'? Because he's doing it. You've let this president run roughshod on our foreign policy -- you've never called him into check. Look where we are right now," she said.

Her husband and co-host, Joe Scarborough, argued that Americans wanted Democrats to pursue impeachment because they allowed Trump to act in a way that was "not in America's best interests."

"Because you're afraid of a tweet," Brzezinski followed, pointing her pen at the screen. Brzezinski is no stranger to attacking congressional Republicans for their lack of criticism towards Trump.

In September, she took aim at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., after he defended the military's use of Trump's private resort in Scotland.

"This is really pathetic," Brzezinski tweeted alongside a video of McCarthy's remarks. "He just has no self-respect. None at all. This was so hard to watch and on top of it, it was really bad acting. #yikes #ew," she added.