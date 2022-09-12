Expand / Collapse search
Brit Hume on America's perception of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II was Britain's longest-reigning monarch before her death

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume explains why the American media is so interested in covering the British royal family on 'Special Report.'

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume discussed Queen Elizabeth II's legacy on "Special Report."

BRIT HUME: British monarchs reign, but they don't rule. And they have a very limited role. And, you know, some have borne it better than others. And she seemed to bear it very well. She never seemed to put a foot wrong. She always maintained her restraint and her dignity and her grace.

And I think that is reflected in the reaction you see in the faces of the British people you see at these observances along the streets and in the churches and so on. And I suspect that there's a lot of sentiment in that very same vein in America as well, Bret.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

This article was written by Fox News staff.