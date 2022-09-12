Brit Hume on America's perception of Queen Elizabeth II

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume discussed Queen Elizabeth II's legacy on "Special Report."

BRIT HUME: British monarchs reign, but they don't rule. And they have a very limited role. And, you know, some have borne it better than others. And she seemed to bear it very well. She never seemed to put a foot wrong. She always maintained her restraint and her dignity and her grace.

QUEEN ELIZABETH'S LAST DAYS ‘FULL OF FUN,' CLERGYMAN SAYS

And I think that is reflected in the reaction you see in the faces of the British people you see at these observances along the streets and in the churches and so on. And I suspect that there's a lot of sentiment in that very same vein in America as well, Bret.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: