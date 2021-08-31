Rep. Mast: Biden 'deserves shame' for checking watch during dignified transfer

Congressman Brian Mast called out President Biden’s ‘heartbreaking’ behavior during the dignified transfer for the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in Kabul. The president was photographed checking his watch during the ceremony.

Mast, R-Fla., told "Fox & Friends" co-host Steve Doocy that he has consoled grieving family members.

"They would apologize. ‘I’m sorry. I’m sorry. I’m sorry for crying,’" he said. "I say to them every single time, there’s no shame for anybody that has tears."

"President Biden is the one that deserves the shame. He’s more concerned about his watch than about giving those families every single minute to talk about how they feel."

Two Gold Star fathers of U.S. marines killed in Kabul spoke with Fox News’ Hannity after the ceremony.

Mark Schmitz, father of Missouri Marine Jared Schmitz, reluctantly met with President Biden, who spent more time talking about his own deceased son Beau than Jared.

Darin Hoover, father of Utah Marine Darin Taylor Hoover Jr., however, refused to meet with the president after his actions during the dignified transfer.

Hoover said he didn’t want the president "anywhere near us" after hearing that the situation in Afghanistan was avoidable and seeing Biden check his watch as caskets were being offloaded.

"That didn't happen just once. It happened on every single one that came out of that airplane. It happened on every single one of them. They would release the salute, and he would look down at his watch on every last one, all 13, he looked down at his watch," Hoover said.

Rep. Mast not only questioned why the president was so distracted during the dignified transfer, but also asked why he chose to pull out of Afghanistan in such a manner.

"Why did you let yourself become intimidated? Why did you pick an optical date just so you could have a photo op? Why did you give up the high ground? Why didn't you listen to those that warned you otherwise?" Mast asked.

"We have a president that went to the ends of the earth to quit, to give up, to back down, to not hold the line."

Mast, an Army veteran who lost his legs in a 2010 explosion in Afghanistan, called Biden’s actions "totally unacceptable," and said the deaths of the U.S. service members were senseless and preventable.

"They were killed by the lambs in the White House that allowed themselves to be intimidated."

Fox News' Charles Creitz contributed to this report.