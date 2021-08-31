Pete Hegseth rips Biden for checking watch, calls out 'betrayal' of US military mission

Army veteran and "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth ripped into Joe Biden on Monday after Gold Star families criticized the president for repeatedly looking down at his watch as fallen U.S. service members returned home at Dover Air Force Base. Two Gold Star fathers told Sean Hannity that they noticed Biden looking at his watch repeatedly during the ceremony.

BIDEN SLAMMED FOR APPEARING TO LOOK AT HIS WATCH DURING CEREMONY FOR DEAD MARINES

PETE HEGSETH: The Taliban saying is 'you have the watches, but we have the time.' What a sad piece of evidence that that is more true than ever before. … Many of them said he didn't just do it once, he did it with almost every single family, as if ‘come on folks, is this over yet?’

I bet a lot of those families are conservatives or inclined to be Republicans. But, I guarantee you if this had been handled in a way that wasn’t preventable, that wasn’t sheer weakness, that wasn’t based on incompetence, that wasn’t based on fake deadlines, that wasn’t based on poor military decision-making and digging his heels in, even if they didn’t like Joe Biden, they would have stood there and wanted to listen to the condolences of a commander in chief…

And for families to decide they don’t even want to take part in it that shows you the level of betrayal from this White House to their mission.

