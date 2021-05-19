Brian Kilmeade goes one-on-one with country star Lee Brice

Lee Brice has taken the country music world by storm with five studio albums, eight number one hits, and several awards and nominations for both his performances and work as a songwriter.

His latest hit, "One of Them Girls" was just named Song of the Year by Nashville Independent Music Publishers. Now, ‘Fox & Friends’ host Brian Kilmeade travels to Rosemary Beach, Florida for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the life of the country star and his early-on inspiration.



Rosemary Beach is also home to the Ohana Institute, a school servicing students K-12, with a vision to provide ‘a personalized learning path’ for each and every child in an environment that helps students discover and foster their true passion as a life path.



Brice gave back to the Institute with a benefit concert — at which Kilmeade introduced him. "Girl Dad," a brand new song written and performed by Brice, made its debut at the concert.



"Music is who I am" — Lee Brice



"Our goal was to get it to where they can functionally make real records," Brice says, of the school's ‘The Lee Brice Recording Studio,’ which had been named in his honor for his generosity.

"If you get to do what you love, and that becomes your job, you're a really blessed person," Brice said, speaking directly to students at the Institute.



Kilmeade took to the students and staff alike for their reactions to Lee Brice's influence: "How special is it knowing that the money he [Brice] raised is going to your school?" Kilmeade asked.



"It's big for us," one student remarked. "It's amazing — I'm kind of speechless," added another.



"These kids are learning so much… We want to make sure that they're learning how to work together, and that they're trying to do something different," said Lettye Burgtorf, founder of the Ohana Institute.



"I get the sense that he really is moved by what you're doing," Kilmeade retorted.