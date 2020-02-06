Bret Baier: Trump speech celebrating Senate acquittal 'unlike anything we've ever seen'

President Trump's speech reacting to his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial was "unlike anything we've ever seen," "Special Report" host Bret Baier said Thursday.

Baier told "Outnumbered: Overtime" host Harris Faulkner that the president's address in the East Room of the White House was "clearly not a teleprompter speech."

"This was the president pretty much stream-of-consciousness reacting as he saw it to how this all went down," mused Baier, referring to the impeachment inquiry.

TRUMP CONDEMNS 'EVIL' IMPEACHMENT AFTER SENATE ACQUITTAL: 'IT WAS A DISGRACE'

In his remarks, the president celebrated the end of the "hell" he was put through by congressional Democrats after doing "nothing wrong."

After Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traded shots in deeply personal terms, the president turned his rhetorical fire on those who prosecuted the impeachment case and other investigations against him. He called Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff "horrible" and "vicious" people.

“It was corrupt. It was dirty cops. It was leakers and liars. This should never, ever happen to another president, ever,” Trump said. “It was a disgrace.”

"Now we have that gorgeous word, I never thought I’d hear it," the president added. "Its called total acquittal."

Baier noted that, as the president thanked people in the room, his legal team and Republican senators received a standing ovation.

"I was struck by, first of all, how perhaps [Sen.] Susan Collins, [R-Me.,] [felt] when she said that the president has learned from this. He's learned something but it probably wasn't that he was wrong," he said. "That's not what he takes away from it."

Baier told Faulkner that the remarks sounded a lot like a stump speech or a Trump 2020 campaign rally, as the president labeled his impeachment "bulls---" and "evil."

"[It was] kind of a victory lap in this moment," Baier added. "He clearly wanted to get those thoughts out, one-by-one, about why he thinks this was all made up."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Baier also marked the difference in tone and delivery between this speech and remarks by President Bill Clinton after his acquittal in 1999,

"This was President Trump being Trump," he summarized. "For the people who love him, this will continue to rise him in the polls within his supporters. For the people who don't like him, this will throw them really off and they will continue to say that this shouldn't be happening inside the White House."

Fox News' Brooke Singman, Marisa Schultz, and Gregg Re contributed to this report.