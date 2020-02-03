Trump campaign manager: The president doesn't care who wins the Iowa caucuses

President Trump has no preference as to who wins Monday night's Iowa caucuses, according to his re-election campaign manager Brad Parscale.

"The president is a fighter and he's ready to go against all of them," Pascale said. "I think all of the policies are so far left …free health care for illegal aliens, these are policies the American people don't want when we get out there and talk to them about it."

Parscale added that while the "math might change a little bit" depending on Monday night's winner, he maintains his confidence in the president to defeat the Democratic nominee in November.

"I think each time the president's in a position against both of them to win," he said of apparent frontrunners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Looking ahead to the president's State of the Union address Tuesday, Parscale said viewers should expect a speech focused on "moving forward" as Trump's impeachment trial winds down in the Senate.

"I think the president will look forward to what four more years of President Trump [looks like] and talk about what he's accomplished," Parscale said, taking jabs at Democrats for the Russia investigation and impeachment inquiry, which he referred to as "hoax number one" and "hoax number two."

"[He] is going to get up there and talk about the future and what he has done and what promises he's kept."

Parscale added that Democrats made a "mistake" pursuing impeachment, saying that the re-election campaign has actually seen a boost in support from registered independents.

"I knew when I got into this, first, we're going to do raise large amounts of money," Parscale said. "But what I didn’t see coming this significantly was that independents across the country were going to see this scam against him."

"Our numbers have never been better with independents coming back and at the same time, the difference between his [Trump's] disapproval and approval is at the closest margin it's ever been in any metric."

"Compared to 2016," Parscale continued, "we are light years ahead and that continues to say this was a complete mistake on their part...and I think the president’s on a winning side of it."