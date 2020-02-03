Juan Williams: Bernie Sanders will galvanize young voters in Iowa

"The Five" co-host Juan Williams predicted on Monday that Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., will be well-received among young voters, especially college students, in that night's Iowa caucuses.

“You are in Iowa," Williams told “Bill Hemmer Reports.” "You stop and think about Iowa for a second, you got to think about college towns and Bernie Sanders is going to take advantage of a lot of that young people energy. I think he’s going to turn them out big time in those caucuses,”

“What we've seen over the last few years is a spike in the number of people who self-identify as liberal or progressive Democrats," Williams added, "and that’s particularly true among young people and those are Bernie bros."

Over the weekend, Sanders predicted that the first contest in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination will lead to the end of President Trump’s tenure in the White House.

“Tomorrow night is the beginning. It is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,” Sanders told cheering supporters at a sports pub in Des Moines.

Entering Monday's caucuses, the RealClearPolitics polling average showed Sanders leading the Democratic field with 23 percent support, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden (19.3 percent), former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg (16.8 percent) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts (15.5 percent). No other candidate cracked double-digits in the average, with Sen. Amy Klobuchar of neighboring Minnesota rounding out the top five with nine percent support.

