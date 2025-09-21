Bondi issues bold warning to would-be copycats after Kirk, Zarutska murders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Attorney General Pam Bondi vowed swift justice after Charlie Kirk’s assassination and the shocking murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, warning would-be copycats that federal authorities will "find you, catch you, and prosecute you."

"Look at the work the FBI did with ATF on Charlie's assassination. How quickly the FBI had someone in custody for this murder, so we will find you, we will catch you, and we will prosecute you," Bondi said during "My View with Lara Trump" on Saturday.

"I think that's a huge deterrent because I think a lot of people think they can get away with it, and they can't."

BONDI SAYS ERA OF ‘RADICAL LEFT’ NORMALIZING POLITICAL VIOLENCE ‘IS OVER’ AFTER CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION

Bondi, whose recent "hate speech" remarks drew criticism from conservatives, drew a sharp line between protected speech and unlawful incitement, telling Fox News host Lara Trump the Justice Department is ready to go after those who cross the line into violence.

"You can be hateful all day long, but if you're going to attack someone and have the ability to do that and say things to carry it out, we are coming for you."

She emphasized that Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk’s death had not silenced him, calling celebrations of his murder "disgusting" and stressing that it had the opposite effect by energizing his supporters.

PAM BONDI CLARIFIES 'HATE SPEECH' COMMENTS AFTER GETTING BLOWBACK

"I don't think they knew what they unleashed when they assassinated Charlie," she said.

"Look at all the Turning Point chapters that are coming up around this country already. I've had my friends' daughters reaching out to me, wanting to start Turning Point chapters. I didn't even know they were conservative."

"You know what else?" Bondi continued. "Charlie was a Christian. We know Charlie is in heaven. Charlie was Bible-based, and so is Erika… look at Erika Kirk and what she is about to accomplish and what all of Charlie's friends are going to accomplish."

The cases surrounding Kirk's and Zarutska's murders are ongoing, with suspects Tyler Robinson and Decarlos Brown Jr. in custody.

Prosecutors in Utah have indicted Robinson on first-degree murder and are seeking the death penalty, while federal authorities weigh additional charges. In Zarutska’s case, the Justice Department has confirmed that the death penalty remains "on the table" after her killing on public transit in Charlotte, North Carolina, back in August.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Donald Trump previously slammed Bondi for "all talk, no action" while pressuring her to prosecute adversaries in since-deleted Truth Social post.

The president namely called for charges against former FBI Director James Comey, Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

"Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, "same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam "Shifty" Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done."

Trump later added that Bondi could not delay prosecutorial action against his opponents any longer, noting "It’s killing our reputation and credibility."

"They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!" he wrote.

After deleting the post, Trump sent out another, commending Bondi for her "careful" work over the last eight months.

When pressed by reporters, Trump denied being angry with Bondi, saying he simply wants people to "act fast."

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's prior request for comment.

Fox News' Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.