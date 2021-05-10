Bloomberg columnist deletes tweet saying 'so what' if COVID came from Wuhan lab leak in China

An opinion columnist for Bloomberg News raised eyebrows for being quick to dismiss the possibility that the coronavirus pandemic was the result of a leak from a lab in China.

Noah Smith took to Twitter on Sunday and appeared underwhelmed by Congress's recent push to get to the bottom of the virus's origins following the pattern of dishonesty from China and the World Health Organization.

CNN DISMISSES REDFIELD THEORY CORONAVIRUS CAME FROM WUHAN LAB AS 'CONTROVERSIAL' AND 'WITHOUT EVIDENCE'

"Question: How much does anyone really care about the 'lab leak' theory?" Smith asked while sharing a Washington Post article. "If we found that the virus did escape from a lab... so what?"

He continued, "Could be a result of unsafe research practices or poor safety procedures... so be safer when doing research?

Critics slammed Smith for his lack of journalistic curiosity over the pandemic's origins.

"The CCP lied about Covid19 & engaged in a cover-up worsening the pandemic, & the question of if covid originated not just in China generally but specifically in a Wuhan lab conducting [gain-of-function] research & working with [People's Liberation Army of China] is highly relevant, including for stopping future pandemics," Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy reacted.

"full circle: media dismissed lab leak theory at the onset as a conspiracy and smeared anyone floating it. months later, they admit that maybe it’s a possibility. and now they’re all like 'well so what if it did leak from a lab?' hard to keep track of these mental gymnastics," Daily Caller's Logan Hall tweeted.

The tweet was ultimately deleted.

When asked why he took down the tweet, Smith replied, "Too many people shouting about it. Just get lost, dorks."