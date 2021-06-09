TikTok creator rejects critical race theory, reparations in viral video: 'Sets us all backward'

A Black TikTok content creator has gone viral for a video arguing against reparations.

The post, which has since been viewed over 100,000 times on the account @thisissavvy, depicts Savannah Edwards picking apart the idea that financial payment to the Black community is the "first step to healing" for a history of slavery and discrimination in the United States.

"Reparations as a first step to healing? Uh-uh," Edwards said shaking her head. "The first step to healing is forgiveness."

VIDEO OF DAD, DAUGHTER SPEAKING OUT AGAINST CRITICAL RACE THEORY GOES VIRAL

In another portion of the video Edwards questions how reparations can be determined in 2021, given that slavery was abolished in the 19th century.

During an appearance on "Fox & Friends First," Edwards said that it was "heartbreaking" to see so many people believe that in order to receive any form of "healing from the past," African-Americans needed financial compensation from the government.

One TikTok user commented on Edwards' post: "Why should I forgive them for the way that they looked down on and continue to look down on my people?"

CONSERVATIVE THINK TANK CREATES 'A TO Z GUIDE' FOR STOPPING CRITICAL RACE THEORY IN SCHOOLS

Edwards responded that she could not control what others do or say, but that she did have the ability to control her response to negative comments.

"No one else is responsible for your healing—you have to take those first steps," Edwards said. "And as unfair as that may sound that’s just the truth."

The concept of reparations has gained traction in the last year with the increased prominence of the Black Lives Matter movement and media coverage of violent interactions between police and Black Americans, including George Floyd.

Most recently, The House Judiciary Committee voted 25 to 17 at the end of April to approve H.R. 40, which would establish a body to review racial disparities and form a "national apology" to the Black community, which could include reparations.

In addition to reparations, Edwards also asserted that she opposed critical race theory in schools.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite its potentially good intentions, Edwards claimed that (CRT) teaches White kids that they are "inherently superior" and should "feel bad about it," while simultaneously teaching Black kids they are "inherently disadvantaged."

"I think the last thing the Black community needs right now is for children to grow up thinking they’re disadvantaged. That just sets us all backward."

Fox News' Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.