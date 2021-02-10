Veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee Company pledges $250,000 for Barstool Fund to help small businesses

The founders of veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee Company announced a total of $250,000 in donations to the Barstool Fund Wednesday on "Fox & Friends."

The company said it would pledge $150,000 and co-founder Mat Best unexpectedly told host Ainsley Earhardt that he would kick in $100,000 of his own money, stressing the importance of helping small businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Best credited company CEO Evan Hafer for leading the effort to support Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy’s philanthropic efforts.

NYC SMALL BUSINESS OWNER THANKS BARSTOOL'S PORTNOY IN PERSON FOR HELPING HIM SURVIVE PANDEMIC

"It was instantaneous," said Hafer, speaking about his decision to help the fund after he saw Portnoy discussing it recently on Fox News Channel.

Hafer served in the U.S. Army as an infantryman and in Special Forces, with deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. He said the company ethos is to turn its profits into something positive for the country, including supporting law enforcement, the military, first responders and service organizations.

"We’re glad to give back. We’re not Elon Musk yet, not even close, but we’re always gonna be a leader in the community and do what we can," added Best, a former Army Ranger who deployed five times to Iraq and Afghanistan.

A Connecticut restaurant owner and her daughter were shocked and relieved to have been delivered a "godsend" from "The Barstool Fund", in the form of a one-year commitment to their business, they excitedly told "Fox & Friends" last week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jacqueline Kelsey, owner of "La Vita" restaurant, told co-host Brian Kilmeade that she rushed to get her daughter Alexina Herbert out of the shower when Portnoy unexpectedly called the family on FaceTime to deliver the "amazing" news.

The Barstool Fund has raised more than $35 million to date from over 215,000 supporters, helping more than 240 small businesses.