Leo Terrell torches BLM leaders over reports of $6M mansion purchase: 'Black Americans were exploited'

Leo Terrell, a civil rights attorney and Fox News contributor, called out the Black Lives Matter organization for profiting off Black Americans. He questioned what the group has accomplished to benefit the Black community while the organization’s leaders are living like "the rich and famous."

A new report claims BLM leaders spent $6 million of donor funds to purchase a mansion in California after reportedly bringing in roughly $90 million in 2020.

"Black people were exploited," Terrell said on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday.

Terrell told host Steve Doocy that Black Lives Matter also exploited George Floyd’s death and has used Black Americans for profit ever since.

"It is basically blood money," he said. "It’s sickening, and it’s embarrassing."

He called out the NBA and other major corporations for taking advantage of Floyd’s death.

"They wanted to be on the so-called right side of justice," he said. "They were on the wrong side."

Terrell pointed out that the Black community hasn’t benefited from the $90 million raised in 2020 and that no Americans will benefit from BLM’s purchase of a California mansion.

Black Lives Matter may now face legal action in at least one state. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said his state is going to address the matter of how donor funds are being spent and "get to the bottom of it."

Terrell, however, questioned whether the Biden administration or California Democrats will take action.

"I’m looking forward to an investigation," Terrell said. "It probably won’t happen, but I’m looking for something tangible that Black Lives Matter has done for Black Americans with all that money."

"Black Americans were exploited by Black Lives Matter for the personal gain of a few."