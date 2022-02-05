Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Indiana will get to the bottom of Black Lives Matter: State AG Rokita

He calls it 'scamming'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Indiana AG: We're going to get to the bottom of BLM Video

Indiana AG Todd Rokita tells Laura Ingraham they’re starting an investigation into Black Lives Matter.

The "Ingraham Angle" host Laura Ingraham asked Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita about the government's duty to "find out where that money went and how it was spent" after two states threatened legal action against Black Lives Matter.

TODD ROKITA: It's another thing that's falling to the states, and so be it. We're going to, we're going to pick up this matter and we're going to get to the bottom of it. You know, some of me, Laura, says, 'You know what? A lot of this money is from woke corporations. You know, they get what they deserve.' But even those woke corporations have shareholders like me and you and regular people and pension funds, and they've got to be focused on making a return for us, and not this social gobbledygook that leads us nowhere. And then what about the hoosier who sees Black Lives Matter and is like, 'Oh yeah, I want to be supportive of that. I'm for equality,' like we all are, and gives them $10, gives them $5 — gives them whatever. They are scamming that person if, in fact, that's where this goes. And so we're going to get to the bottom of it one way or the other.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: 

