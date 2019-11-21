Billionaire Ken Langone calls Elizabeth Warren a 'phony and a liar,' wants to see her donations to charity

Presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is a "phony and a liar" looking to paint wealthy people as the enemy, said billionaire and GOP donor Ken Langone on "Fox & Friends" Thursday, before calling on her to make her charitable donations public.

"They can call me whatever they want. I still go to work every day... What I am is a grateful American," he said. "What happened to me in my life only happened because my grandparents came to America. She can call me whatever she wants. She's phony. She's a liar, we know that. We know she's a liar, a horrible liar."

The Home Depot co-founder and philanthropist said Warren's candidacy is being propped up by the media and claimed her millionaire status makes her a hypocrite.

"She's been created by the media," he said. "She's worth $18 million... I don’t want to see her tax returns, it'd make me sick because she does nothing to make it. All I'd like to see is how much money have she and her husband given to charity over the years, as a percentage of their income or as a percentage of their net worth."

Langone also said it's human nature for others to be jealous of people's success and claimed he's been mischaracterized by those who envy his wealth.

"Human nature is alive and well. And one of the seven deadly sins is envy," he said. "Part of what happens to somebody like me that becomes successful, very successful, my old man used to say to me, 'You want to be successful, but not too successful.' This is an 8th-grade education man, OK? He had wisdom beyond his words.

"That's part of the price," Langone added. "That's OK. People want to think that I've made my money by ripping them off. -- people want to think that I've exploited people? I can’t stop that."

In Wednesday's Democratic presidential debate, Warren continued to tout her plans to increase taxes on the wealthiest Americans, arguing that she is not trying to punish the rich.

"It's about saying you built something great in this country? Good for you, but you did it using workers all of us helped pay to educate, you did it getting your goods using roads and bridges all of us helped pay for," she said.