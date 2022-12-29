Bill Maher skewers woke left for not understanding freedom: ‘Freedom should be a liberal thing’

Bill Maher said liberalism and woke culture should not be accepted as the same thing during his latest episode of his podcast "Club Random."

His guest, billionaire Mark Cuban began the conversation by decrying the arrogance of the tech culture in California.

"I’d rather start a business in Dallas all day, every day. I will not in San Francisco," Cuban said.

Maher agreed and, sensing the criticism he’d receive from fellow liberals, said of the conversation: "The woke will cast this to some sort of two conservatives. No, we're not conservatives. We're not conservative…. You guys don't get it. Woke and liberal are two different things."

He continued, "They're very often the f---ing opposite of each other… Freedom should be a liberal thing."

Showcasing a growing weariness even among liberals for woke culture, Maher added, "All my friends, at least the ones like on the coasts who are like our age… they all b---h endlessly about their f---ing woke kids."

He added, "Again, these are liberal people. These are not people who are voting for Trump."

"I’m a basic liberal, but they piss me off so much when they cop this attitude. Just don’t gaslight me.," Maher said. "Don’t pretend. Don’t say things like ‘Racism has never been worse.’ Plainly, that’s not true."

Getting introspective, he concluded, "I’ve never been a guy who could play along with bulls---, whether it’s from the left or the right."

Maher has used his podcast to speak out against woke culture in the past. In December, he declared, "We've come to this place where you can't even go near a topic, certain topics, without the mob coming after you."