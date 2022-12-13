Bill Maher roasts 'insane' liberals for not calling out Islamic extremism

Bill Maher used his "Club Random" podcast on Monday to slam those who will not defend free speech, hammering fellow liberals as "insane" and "backwards" for failing to call out Islamic extremism.

Maher had evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins as a guest, where the two criticized the assumption that if you believe COVID originated in a lab, "you were a Republican."

"That’s insane," Maher said.

Maher and Dawkins discussed the decision by the Sundance film festival to pull a Guantánamo Bay documentary entitled "Jihad Rehab" after left-leaning groups said it "promoted harmful stereotypes about Islam."

"We've come to this place where you can't even go near a topic, certain topics, without the mob coming after you," the "Club Random" host said.

Maher marveled at his fellow liberals, "Yes, it’s so insane how backward their thinking is."

"If it was just a society that decided tomorrow to throw a f---ing burlap bag over every woman, like head to toe, like a tarp on a motorboat and the liberals - what would you say about that, liberals? If it was the news in the paper tomorrow? Uh, you know, ‘Iran to begin covering women completely.’ Would we just, ‘Oh, okay well you know,'" the comedian rhetorically asked.

"Well, they're terrified of being thought racist," Dawkins responded.

Back in 2016, Maher got in a heated argument with actor Ben Affleck over Islamic extremism. At one point, the host stated, "It's the only religion that acts like the Mafia — that will f---ing kill you if you say the wrong thing, draw the wrong picture, or write the wrong book."

Affleck attacked the host as "gross" and "disgusting" in response.

Regarding the idea that COVID was created in a lab, Maher said, "This whole issue should never become political. In this country, it became hyper-political. If you thought the virus started in a lab, you were a Republican somehow. And if you thought it started in the wet market with bats, you were a liberal. That’s insane."

He concluded, "All the people who are saying, ‘The science.’ ‘We have the science.’ You don’t know s---. We know a lot more than we used to. We just don’t [know] very much."

Maher’s podcast, which debuted in March, has quickly become a place for him and guests to lament the current state of liberalism. In November, he attacked the "crazy" left for suggesting men can get pregnant.

Last week’s podcast went after young environmentalists, attacking them for "using cars as much as we do!"