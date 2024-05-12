Bill Maher: I speak for the 'vast middle' and 'normies' tired of tribal politics

"Real Time" host Bill Maher argued he spoke for the "normies" in America tired of the extreme right and left in politics.

Maher spoke to CBS correspondent Robert Costa about his upcoming book "What This Comedian Said Will Shock You" and explained that his goal on his HBO show is to avoid being "tribal."

"I speak for the normies. I speak for that vast middle that is tired of the partisanship. I don’t want to hate half the country, and I don’t hate half the country," Maher said on "CBS News Sunday Morning."

Costa pressed Maher further about his recent incessant attacks against Democrats despite claiming to be more concerned about Republicans.

BILL MAHER UNLEASHES ON STORMY DANIELS’ TESTIMONY IN TRUMP TRIAL: 'SHE'S A BAD WITNESS!'

"You write a lot throughout this book that the left irritates you, frustrates you at times, but the right often alarms you," Costa started.

"Yes. They’re very alarming. They’re extremely alarming. More alarming," Maher responded.

Costa continued, "What do you say to your critics, though, who say that you should just focus on them, Bill, if they’re more alarming to you than the left? And why not shine the spotlight on them only?"

"The truth isn’t one-sided like that. The Democrats constantly are running against Trump with the idea ‘You people out there couldn’t possibly vote for this guy.’ And people are saying, ‘Watch me. Hold my beer. Watch me vote for him again,’" Maher explained.

Maher had previously hosted Republican figures on the show like former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr and said that former President Donald Trump has an "open invitation" to come if he liked.

However, not all his Democratic friends agreed with his choice to host Barr, Maher revealed.

"Yeah, this is exactly what I hate about this country. ‘How dare you? How dare you platform someone,’" Maher quoted.

He added, "You’re gonna have to talk to people, and maybe you’ll find out that they are not the monsters you think they are."

BILL MAHER SAYS HE WON'T 'GO F---ING NUTS AGAIN' AND 'GET ANXIOUS LIKE A MILLENNIAL' IF TRUMP WINS

While Maher has been one of the most vocal Trump critics in Hollywood, he’s more recently received attention over his attacks against liberals for focusing on woke issues like pushing transgender ideology and treatments onto children.

"And this is why people vote for Trump," he told his audience in April. "They say in politics, liberals are the gas pedal and conservatives are the brakes. And I'm generally with the gas pedal, but not if we're driving off a cliff. On the trans issue, America is no ands, ifs or buts about it, absolutely alone in the world now, an outlier country."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP