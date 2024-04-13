Maher warns liberals about being the ideological ‘gas pedal’ in politics: ‘Not if we're driving off a cliff’

"Real Time" host Bill Maher closed his show Friday night by declaring Canada a "cautionary tale" for the US, warning the left that pushing "woke" policies could help elect former President Trump. At one point, Maher warned liberals, "They say in politics, liberals are the gas pedal and conservatives are the brakes. And I'm generally with the gas pedal, but not if we're driving off a cliff."

"If you want to save our country, we should follow the advice good liberals have given for decades and learn from other countries, especially those beacons of progressivism like Canada, England and Scandinavia," the host said as he began the monologue. "And I agree we should, as long as we're honest about the lessons we're learning and as long as we're up to date on the current data."

Maher compared Canada to the US, showing how the neighbors to the north have a higher unemployment rate and more cities with worse air pollution.

"Canada was the Statue of Liberty with a low-maintenance haircut and cross-country skis, a giant idealized blue state with single-payer health care, gun control and abortion on polite demand. Canada was where every woke White college kid wearing pajama pants outdoors who had it up to here with America's racist patriarchy dreamt of living someday. I mean, besides Gaza," Maher quipped.

"There's only one problem with thinking everything's better in Canada: It's not. Not anymore, anyway. Last year, Canada added 1.3 million people, which is a lot in one year- the equivalent of the US adding 11 million migrants in one year. And now, they're experiencing a housing crisis even worse than ours… The median price of a home here is $346,000. In Canada converted to US dollars, it's 487. If Barbie moved to Winnipeg, she wouldn't be able to afford her dream house and Ken would be working at Tim Hortons."

He continued, "And because of mortgage debt, Canada has the highest debt to GDP ratio of any G7 nation… Their vaunted health care system… ranks dead last among high income countries, and access to primary health care, and the ability to see a doctor in a day or two. And it's not for lack of spending. Of the 30 countries with universal coverage, Canada spends over 13% of its economy on it, which is a lot of money for free health care. Look, I'm not saying Canada still isn't a great country, it is, but those aren't paradise numbers."

The HBO host then addressed Canada directly.

"Honestly Canada, I'm not saying any of this because I enjoy it. I don't because I've always enjoyed you. But I need to cite you as a cautionary tale to help my country. And the moral of that tale is yes, you can move too far left," Maher told the country. "And when you do, you wind up pushing the people in the middle to the right. At its worst candidate is what American voters think happens when there's no one putting a check on extreme wokeness."

Maher pointed to the bizarre saga of Kayla Lemieux, the Canadian shop teacher who became an international sensation for wearing massive prosthetic Z-cup breasts to class. At the time, the school defended Lemieux, saying it was committed to a "safe and inclusive environment… [for] gender expression."

"Safe for who? What about the children?" Maher reacted.

"And this is why people vote for Trump," he later told his audience. "They say in politics, liberals are the gas pedal and conservatives are the brakes. And I'm generally with the gas pedal, but not if we're driving off a cliff. On the trans issue, America is no ands, ifs or buts about it, absolutely alone in the world now, an outlier country."

The host continued, "Last month, England's national health service announced that there's not enough evidence to support the safety or clinical effectiveness of puberty blockers for third-graders and that they're going to stop fumbling around with children's privates… So, too, with all the other good place countries in direct opposition to America's choice to affirm children's wishes on switching gender no matter the age or psychiatric history. The far left, which always like to use ‘Well, Europe does it.’ Yeah. No, that doesn't work on this one anymore."

Pivoting to immigration, he cited Sweden opening its borders to "over a million and a half immigrants since 2010" which led to "20%" of its citizens being foreign born, a "tanking" education system, and Europe's "highest rate of gangland killings."

"One result is that the far-right parties are in the government now there for the first time. To which liberals say blaming immigrants for the rising crime rate is racist. Yeah, but is it true? Of course it's true. It's not a coincidence the quality of life went down after the Somali gangs started a drug turf war using hand grenades. Calling it racist doesn't solve the problem. It hands future elections to someone who will solve the problem and who I promise you're not going to like," Maher concluded while showing an image of Trump.

