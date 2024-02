Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

"Real Time" host Bill Maher offered his approval of the Supreme Court's expected ruling to strike down Colorado's ballot ban of former President Trump, insisting it's not "the way" to go about defeating him in 2024.

Maher kicked off a panel discussion Friday night by saying the courts "are gonna be everything in this election" and that they'll ultimately be "the decider."

He first approvingly cited the federal appeals court's ruling that Trump was not immune from prosecution in the 2020 election case. He then expressed frustration that "we may not even get the big trial" before November because the courts are "moving too slow."

"So f--- them," Maher exclaimed.

The HBO star then pivoted to last week's Supreme Court arguments pertaining to Colorado's controversial decision to bar Trump from the primary ballot based on his actions leading up to the events of Jan. 6.

But unlike many liberals in the media championing Colorado's case, Maher took Trump's side.

"The Supreme Court [is] about to rule, and it looks like it's going to go in Trump's favor, about whether individual states can bar someone from running under the Insurrection Act because January 6," Maher said. "Now look, even people who do not want Trump to be president and I think that everybody at this table- many of those people including myself, I must say, not opposed to this ruling like because I just don't think this is the way you can do it."

"First of all, it's a little murky whether that January 6 was an ‘insurrection,’" Maher continued. "It certainly was a riot. It was a bunch of- a lot of those people- some of them were definitely there to stop that election. A lot of them were just like, ‘Oh good, Trump. I love him and ooh, the Capitol is open now.'"

Maher went on to point out that "half the country" has not been convinced about Trump's alleged wrongdoing between the impeachment trial, the Jan. 6 committee and the media's constant coverage attacking the former president.

"If they do this, if they bar Trump from running, or he loses the election because he couldn't run in two states, this will become the norm," Maher added.