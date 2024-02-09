Bill Maher is convinced Taylor Swift can 'swing the election': MAGA people 'should be very careful'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher is convinced that music superstar Taylor Swift could "literally swing the election" in favor of President Biden.

"I've hesitated to cover Taylor Swift like it's a national news story, but I swear to God- and for all my years of experience doing this, this is a national news story in the sense that this is a person who could literally swing the election," Maher began a panel discussion Friday night. "I don't know what that says about this country, but I would just say to the MAGA people, you should be very careful attacking her because this is someone who transcends parties."

"I mean, this is a country girl, right? She started out as a country artist as a White girl from Pennsylvania, I think, grew up on a farm, right? Never had a Black boyfriend- I'm just saying… She's had a lot of boyfriends that we all know about! If MAGA's full of racists, they gotta love that!" Maher quipped. He added that she's dating an NFL player in a "league that's 80% Black. She couldn't find one there?!"

He continued, "I'm just saying this is somebody you could really get in trouble with as far as attacking- for MAGA because Trump's people, they're already registered and voting for him. Her voters perhaps are not registered at all. And she doesn't have to say who she's voting for! All she has to say is get registered. They know who she's voting for… So I think you could be a waking sleeping-until-the-afternoon giant here."

"Girl Land" author Caitlan Flanagan seemed more skeptical about how much sway Swift has over the electorate despite being an "amazing young woman."

"I just don't know anybody who hasn't made up their mind in this election, no matter who," Flanagan said.

"She could get so many people who are not registered," Maher responded. "That demographic is the one that is untapped."

"And, you know, go Taylor," Maher cheered on the artist.

Swift, fresh off her Grammy win for Album of the Year, is expected to make an appearance at Sunday's Super Bowl to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, whose relationship has generated a lot of fanfare throughout the NFL season.

The Biden campaign is reportedly seeking Swift's endorsement ahead of the 2024 election after she previously endorsed him in 2020.

However, many conservatives have urged the star to keep herself out of politics, warning that getting behind Biden could alienate a huge swath of the country and tarnish her brand.

Maher, meanwhile, has been growing increasingly pessimistic about Biden's chances against former President Trump in November, insisting he's the one Democrat that would lose to him.

During Friday's show, he revived his "Ruth Bader Biden" analogy following the explosive report released by Special Counsel Robert Hur.