Bill Maher has a blunt message for Democrats in wake of election disaster: ‘Losers look in the mirror’

HBO’s "Real Time" host Bill Maher had a blunt assessment for the Democratic Party after they lost the presidential election to President-elect Donald Trump this week.

The comedian opened his Friday night show by demanding that the party take a long hard look at itself following the defeat and realize that Americans want common sense policies, not woke ones.

"My message to the losers: losers look in the mirror," he declared, before berating the studio audience for going dead silent following the line.

"No? Well, maybe you should."

He then recited a series of jokes ripping the Democratic Party for not seeing Trump’s historic victory from a mile away.

"I mean, for months Democrats have been saying, ‘How is this even close?’ And they’re right. It wasn’t." He added, "They could not conceive of a second Trump term. But they should have. When does America ever turn down seconds?"

Maher continued, remarking on just how significant the President-elect’s victory was this week.

"Trump won all the swings [states], all seven, and he ran the table," the comic said.

"Trump won so big, today he called the Secretary of State in Georgia and he asked him to lose him 11,000 votes," Maher quipped, referencing Trump’s 2020 phone call to Georgia officials asking them to help find him the amount of votes he needed to overcome then-candidate Joe Biden’s lead in the state.

The consistent Trump critic continued praising Trump’s performance on Election Day, adding, "But you know, he has an amazing coalition. He kept the old crowd that likes him. He got a lot of new voters. He got a lot of people who say they just want to see what he’ll do."

"I call this the ‘get-the-cat-high’ vote," the host quipped.

Trump did make one of the largest improvements in consecutive GOP election performances in decades. According to CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten, Trump improved over his last election results in 49 states, and Washington, D.C.

"But, I mean, he did better like in every demographic. The exit poll said he grabbed 52 percent of White women. He also got their votes," Maher joked.

Later in the segment, he took swipes at liberals, including Vice President Kamala Harris. He joked, "They say she saw the writing on the wall. Around ten o’clock at night on Election Night, she called McDonald's to see if she could get her old job."

He then slammed her for underperforming "in every demographic," though he mocked her for polling "very well among illegal immigrant inmates who want sex change operations," a reference to a policy she expressed support for in 2019.

Though he provided a sober assessment of why the Democratic Party lost, stating, "Oh, well, make no mistake, this election was very much about what I’ve been saying here and lost a lot of fans for saying over the years, that this country has had enough of the anti-common sense woke bulls---."