CNN data guru marvels at Trump making biggest electoral gains in over 30 years: Trump ‘breaks history’

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten broke down the numbers showing just how significant President-elect Donald Trump’s victory on Election Day was.

During Friday’s episode of "CNN News Central," Enten explained how Trump made the greatest improvements over a previous presidential election performance from his same party since 1992.

"When was the last time a party gained in so many different places?" he asked. "You have to go all the way to back to 1992 when Bill Clinton improved on Michael Dukakis’ performance in 49 states, plus the District of Columbia."

At one part, Enten marveled, "Donald Trump’s performance on Tuesday was the best for a Republican presidential candidate in exit poll history. He literally goes all the way back through history and breaks history."

As Enten’s chart indicated, the president-elect improved his party’s election performance this race in 49 states and Washington, D.C. over the 2020 election, with Washington state being the only one where he didn’t do better.

"You know, I think the breadth of the improvement that Donald Trump had – Holy Toledo!"

He told CNN anchor Kate Bolduan, "The bottom line is, no matter where you looked on the map, Kate Bolduan, no matter where you looked, Donald Trump was improving on where he did four years ago, except for Washington state. It is no wonder that at this particular point, he looks like he’s going to be the first Republican to win the popular vote since George W. Bush back in 2004."

Enten went on to show some of the voting groups Trump made historical gains in this election, including with young voters, as well as Black and Latino voters.

"Oh my goodness gracious, these are the types of groups you never would’ve thought that Donald Trump would’ve gained so much support among eight years ago when he first won against Hillary Clinton."

He continued: "Trump’s was the best GOP showing among 18 through 29-year-olds in twenty years. You have to go all the way back to 2004. How about among Black voters? It was the best performance for a Republican candidate for president in 48 years since Gerald Ford, since 1976."

He added that it was the best performance among Hispanic voters since exit polling in that category started in 1972.

Summing it up, he said, "Donald Trump’s performance on Tuesday was the best for a Republican presidential candidate in exit poll history. He literally goes all the way back through history and breaks history. This is what we’re talking about, Kate Bolduan, groups that you never thought Trump would do well among, even for a Republican candidate, that is what he did."