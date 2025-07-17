'60 Minutes' staff ready to move forward from Paramount-Trump settlement, but concerns carry on

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of the most storied institutions in all of American journalism has had the most turbulent period in its 57-year history.

"60 Minutes" is one of the few brands in legacy media that has proved its staying power despite the ever-evolving habits of news consumers. The Sunday magazine show continues to be one of the biggest draws for viewers on broadcast television. Which is why President Donald Trump's $20 billion lawsuit against CBS News and its parent company Paramount Global had such high stakes.

Last fall, Trump took Paramount to court with allegations of election interference involving CBS News' handling of its "60 Minutes" interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris in the run-up to Election Day. He accused the company of aiding her campaign by deceitfully editing an exchange Harris had with "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker who pressed her on why Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wasn't listening to the Biden administration.

Critics noticed that two different responses to the same question aired on the network; one in a preview clip that aired on "Face the Nation" in which Harris was widely panned for her "word salad," the second airing during the primetime election special that had Harris giving a more succinct answer.

Raw transcripts and footage from the interview ordered and released earlier this year by the FCC revealed the first half of her answer aired on "Face the Nation" while the second half aired on "60 Minutes," contradicting Trump's repeated claims that CBS had sliced and diced an answer to a completely different question.

However, that didn't stop the lawsuit from moving forward in Trump-friendly Texas. And despite the company's own motion declaring the lawsuit "without basis in law and fact, and an affront to the First Amendment," Paramount settled with Trump in hopes of smoothing over its $8 billion merger with Skydance Media, which was just approved by Trump's FCC last week.

A "60 Minutes" producer told Fox News Digital that colleagues had been "psychologically and mentally worn down" by the months-long drama that unfolded leading up to the settlement, which many learned about the following morning. An emergency Zoom meeting was organized by its then-interim executive producer Tanya Simon to wrangle most of the staff together during their summer vacation.

"The prevailing sentiment was like, this is what we were expecting. But it is a travesty," the producer said.

"A quote that has kind of been circulating around is, 'You can love your company, but your company won't love you back,'" they chuckled.

Paramount agreed to pay Trump $16 million for his presidential library. Fox News Digital was first to report that another eight-figure sum would be allocated for advertisements and public service announcements for conservative causes set to be funded by the new ownership.

While the "60 Minutes" staff were upset by the settlement, the producer said no one is expected to resign in protest, something that could have happened if CBS News issued an apology, which Trump's legal team fought for but the network resisted tooth and nail.

"I think there would have been a more dramatic response to the settlement if there had been an apology. I think that would have forced some resignations," they said. "That was a bright line for a lot of people."

Staff were left scratching their heads about the editorial change that was reached in the settlement with CBS News pledging to release raw transcripts of interviews with presidential candidates going forward.

"Nothing has come down to us to say, like, this is the decision, this is why it was made and this is how you will move forward," the producer said. "It's not very comforting when you feel like nobody really knows what's going on and no one from Paramount or CBS is communicating directly with- I mean, they are communicating, obviously, with the news division, but not in a way that trickles down to us."

"60 Minutes" staff will return to the office in August. The producer predicted colleagues will be "energized" and "ready to work." There was a morale boost last week when CBS News officially announced that Simon would serve as the "60 Minutes" executive producer after she filled the role on an interim basis following the protest resignation of her predecessor, Bill Owens. Simon had broad support among the rank and file.

"This is a positive signal in terms of the future of ‘60 Minutes’ being able to stay true to its founding principles," the producer said about Simon's appointment.

But the biggest concern for the journalists of "60 Minutes" is whether there will be attempts at corporate influence over its editorial decisions, especially as CBS will have new ownership after August 7, when the Paramount-Skydance deal closes. Owens left "60 Minutes" in April, claiming he could no longer maintain editorial independence after Shari Redstone, Paramount's then-controlling shareholder, wanted to keep tabs on stories pertaining to the Trump administration. While Redstone recused herself from negotiations, she vocalized her support for a settlement in order to prevent potential retribution from Trump's FCC, which could've blocked the Skydance merger.

Skydance reportedly committed to FCC Chair Brendan Carr that it would install an ombudsman to oversee CBS News content after the merger.

"I think there'll be a high, high degree of vigilance in terms of is there a different type of oversight or meddling in our story choice or how we report on our stories," the producer said.

CBS News, Paramount nor Skydance did not immediately respond to requests for comment.