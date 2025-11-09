Expand / Collapse search
Bill Maher compares Constitution to the Bible as 'sacred text' people don't actually read

The well-known atheist suggested people ignore constitutional principles just like they don't know the Bible

Hanna Panreck
Comedian Bill Maher suggested during "Real Time" on Friday that the Constitution was becoming like the Bible, a "sacred text" that no one actually reads.

Comedian Bill Maher suggested the U.S. Constitution is becoming like the Bible during "Real Time" on Friday, as he argued that "no one actually reads" it.

"The Constitution, is it still a real thing or is it just a vibe? Now, the Supreme Court has to decide: Are you going to be democracy's last line of defense? Or is the Constitution now really, let's be honest, just like the Bible, just a sacred old text that everyone name-drops with reverence, but no one actually reads or even feels bad about ignoring. I mean, that's what we do with the Bible, isn't it? We just ignore stuff while still pretending it's the greatest book ever. Even the devout don't take it literally," the HBO host said.

Maher took aim at President Donald Trump's use of tariffs since taking office, while saying they've been effective in some regard, he said, "utterly ignoring the Constitution is a price too high."

The comedian said conservatives love to carry pocket Constitutions, likening them to "iPhone user agreements written in parchment."

Bill Maher

Bill Maher closed his "Real Time" show on Friday by suggesting the Constitution was becoming like the Bible, something no one actually reads. (Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

BEN SHAPIRO AND BILL MAHER CLASH OVER MORALITY AND THE BIBLE

"If you say you love this thing, but you don't obey it, you've never read it, and you don't even care what's in it, it's not the law anymore. It's just another Bible," Maher, a well-known atheist, said.

During "Real Time" on Friday, Maher also slammed the media's coverage of Trump's ballroom construction.

"The ballroom, I don’t give a s---. I really don’t give a s---," Maher said. "I was reading — it shows you how the media is. Everything is always on one side or the other. When [Trump] first mentioned it, it was all about, ‘Oh, my God, he’s desecrating the White House.’ Then I finally read, ‘Oh, well, they’ve done s--- to the White House before.’"

"It’s just a building, I think," he added.

BILL MAHER SAYS TRUMP'S CONSTRUCTION OF 'GIANT BALLROOM' MEANS 'HE'S NOT LEAVING’ THE WHITE HOUSE

Aside from criticizing the media's "one side or the other" coverage of the remodel, Maher suggested that the ballroom may actually be a worthwhile investment, considering state dinners are currently hosted "in a tent."

"Also, I realized after reading other people, we don’t have a place when they have state dinners," he said. "They’re doing it in a tent! This is America! So do I give a s--- that he’s doing this to the White House? I really don’t."

Maher also pointed to the fact that the ballroom is being funded by "private money," and isn't being subsidized by American tax dollars.

Bill Maher

Bill Maher on "Real Time" on Sept. 26, 2025. (Screenshot/HBO)

Fox News' Marc Tomasco contributed to this report.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

