Bill Maher calls out Al Gore for comparing Trump administration to Nazis

"Real Time" host Bill Maher challenged former Vice President Al Gore over his recent comments comparing the Trump administration to Nazis.

Earlier this week, Gore invoked "Adolf Hitler's Third Reich" in a keynote speech he made at a Climate Week event in San Francisco, telling the crowd that despite reasons not to make such a comparison, "there are important lessons from the history of that emergent evil."

"I just think that Nazis is a hard word to use with nuance," Maher told Gore on Friday during an interview. "So when you bring that word out, you know, I feel like they're the GOAT of evil." (GOAT is slang for "greatest of all time.")

"I agree with that. But look at what I actually said in that speech," Gore responded. "There was a group of German philosophers that went back after the war and conducted a kind of moral autopsy… One of them said that the first step on the descent into Hell in that case was, and I quote, ‘The conversion of all questions of truth into questions of power.’ They attack the distinction between true and false."

Gore continued, "And when I see and hear over and over again the assertion of complete inaccuracies that Ukraine is responsible for starting the war with Russia. There's so many of them, and they keep asserting these things expecting us to believe it. The climate crisis is a hoax invented by the Chinese, that windmills cause cancer… that coal is clean. And they try to assert, with the force of power, their own special version of alternative facts."

"But I guarantee that the side of the country that voted for Trump, they hear Nazi and they just go, 'Oh, you're calling us Nazis?'" Maher pushed back. "First of all, it's a bit of a false premise as bad as they are. And also, it just says to them, ‘Well, you just hate us.’ And one thing I've learned in recent years is that the one thing that's more powerful than money is hate. When people hate you so much and when they think you hate them so much, even the money goes out the window."

"This idea that well- just take a random example, you can't even break bread with them. We hate you so much. You're a deplorable and you're not worth having dinner with," Maher added.

Maher has been vocal in his disapproval of liberals who compare President Donald Trump and his supporters to Nazis. On Thursday, he fired back at fellow comedian Larry David for satirizing Maher's recent White House meeting with Trump in a New York Times piece titled "My Dinner with Adolf."

"I think the minute you play the Hitler card, you've lost the argument," Maher told Piers Morgan. "And also, I must say, you know, come on, man. Hitler? Nazis? Nobody has been harder about and on and more prescient, I must say, about Donald Trump than me. I don't need to be lectured on who Donald Trump is. Just the fact that I met him in person didn't change that, and the fact that I reported honestly is not a sin either."

Maher continued, "But, you know, to use the Hitler thing, first of all, I just think it's kind of insulting to six million dead Jews, you know. Like, that should kind of be in its own place in history. And, you know, I know people can say, 'Well, we're just comparing it in this way.' Well, it's an argument you kind of lost just to start it."

"Hitler has really kind of got to stay in his own place. He is the GOAT of evil, and we're just going to have to, I think, leave it like that," he added.