Bill Maher blasts ‘keffiyeh-wearing college kids’ for silence as Hamas slaughters Palestinians in Gaza

Late-night host Bill Maher is questioning where all the college anti-Israel protesters went as the terror group Hamas continues its wave of violence, turning weapons against Palestinians in Gaza.

On Friday’s episode of "Real Time with Bill Maher," the comedian asked his guest, billionaire businessman Mark Cuban, where "keffiyeh-wearing college kids" went now that Hamas is "shooting everybody."

"Where are the protesters?" Maher asked Cuban. "Suddenly, the keffiyeh-wearing college kids are very quiet," the HBO host noted. "Shooting everybody," Cuban answered and Maher repeated the sentiment.

His comments come after months of student-led anti-Israel demonstrations on campuses across the country. Protesters often chanted anti-Israel slogans and clashed with police, with hundreds of arrests taking place. Some critics said their support of Palestinians blurred the line between anti-war activism and open support for Hamas.

Several students in the U.S. have been investigated for links to the terror group. President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for foreign students attending American universities to have their visas revoked if they’re found to support Hamas.

Now, as reports surface of Hamas turning its weapons on fellow Palestinians, Maher is questioning why those same protesters have gone silent.

Footage has circulated online showing Hamas fighters allegedly executing Palestinians in Gaza City’s main square. Reuters reported that Hamas killed at least 33 people in recent days following the group’s truce with Israel to pause fighting in the region.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to condemn the footage.

"If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them," he wrote online.

Maher went on to call out what he described as the "asymmetry of what goes on," blasting the silence from protesters who once held anti-Israel demonstrations.

The host previously criticized America’s elite universities as "indoctrination factories" back in August, noting that they’d become anti-American.