Opinion

The deafening silence of the ‘Free Palestine’ movement after the Gaza ceasefire

When the moment comes to celebrate what they demanded, many supporters fall quiet – revealing that for some, the goal was never resolution, but righteousness

Lee Hartley Carter By Lee Hartley Carter Fox News
Israeli hostages reunited with loved ones after two years in captivity Video

Israeli hostages reunited with loved ones after two years in captivity

Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reports on the release and emotional reunions of Israeli hostages on ‘Special Report.’

In theory, this should be a moment of vindication for the Free Palestine movement. A ceasefire holds. Israel has pulled back troops. International headlines finally reflect what activists have shouted for months: that Gaza’s suffering matters. 

And yet, the plazas are still. The hashtags have gone dormant. The chants that once shook campuses have faded into uneasy silence.

Why? 

protestors hold up free palestine posters at demonstration in Warsaw.

The silence of the "Free Palestine" movement reveals how thoroughly moral identity has replaced moral imagination. (Attila Husejnow/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Many activists can’t celebrate because celebration feels like surrender.

TRUMP DELIVERED PEACE AND A FUTURE WHERE OTHERS ONLY TALKED

Behavioral science has some explanations. First, there’s cognitive dissonance at play. When the suffering that fueled your cause suddenly ends, any gesture toward happiness feels obscene. They still see bombed hospitals and displaced families. To cheer would feel like betrayal – not of Israel, but of grief itself.

Second, social identity theory tells us people bond most tightly when facing a common enemy. But when the enemy momentarily recedes, cohesion falters. You can see it in activist networks now debating purity tests and political hierarchies: who’s really anti-colonial, who’s performative. The silence isn’t apathy; it’s fragmentation.

Palestinians react to first phase of ceasfire Video

And then there’s the matter of trust. The Free Palestine movement’s emotional currency is their perceived moral authenticity. That’s why President Donald Trump, despite questioning aid to Israel, gains no credit here. Even if he were to deliver every demand the Free Palestine movement has ever made – an end to occupation, full recognition, humanitarian aid – he would get no credit. 

To them, he is not a messenger; he is a metaphor. His name evokes everything they stand against: nationalism, hierarchy, cruelty disguised as strength. Their ears are hardened not by indifference, but by identity. When a message comes from a symbol of what you despise, its meaning dies on arrival. That’s not hypocrisy – it’s human nature. We hear only what affirms who we are. What remains is a vacuum of feeling – neither victory nor defeat, just unresolved tension.

For many, that tension is unbearable, so silence becomes self-protection. But silence has a cost.

Zohran Mamdani: 'Too early' to give Trump credit in Middle East peace deal Video

A movement that cannot speak when conditions improve loses moral clarity. If the world only hears you when you’re angry, it stops listening when you’re right. The tragedy of the Free Palestine silence is not hypocrisy; it’s heartbreak. It reveals how thoroughly moral identity has replaced moral imagination.

To move forward, supporters must learn to celebrate small mercies without mistaking them for betrayal – to see progress not as perfection, but as proof that pain is finally being heard. Until then, the quiet will continue. Not because there’s nothing to say, but because joy, after so much rage, feels foreign on the tongue.

Lee Hartley Carter is president of Maslansky + Partners, a language strategist, researcher and author of "Persuasion: Convincing Others When Facts Don't Seem to Matter" (TarcherPerigee, September 3, 2019). Follow her on X on @lh_carter.

