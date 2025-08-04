Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Charlamagne, Stephen A. Smith mock Harris for saying 'system is broken' after thriving in it for decades

Hosts argued there was rich irony in a career politician claiming the system she rose through was broken

By Alexander Hall Fox News
close
Charlamagne and Stephen A. Smith mock Harris for saying 'system' is 'broken' after decades in office Video

Charlamagne and Stephen A. Smith mock Harris for saying 'system' is 'broken' after decades in office

Charlamagne tha God and Stephen A. Smith argued that it is ironic to hear a career politician like Kamala Harris say that the very system that empowered her is fundamentally "broken."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Talk show hosts Charlamagne and Stephen A. Smith agreed on Monday that former Vice President Kamala Harris' claim that America's "system is broken" is comical given her decades-long career in public service.

After months of staying largely out of the public eye, Harris kicked over a beehive with last week's appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert." During the interview, Harris spoke about her choice not to run for the governorship of California, making broad generalizations about how, "Just for now, I don‘t want to go back in the system. I think it‘s broken."

Many articles criticized the 2024 Democratic candidate for a lack of concrete ideas six months after losing to President Donald Trump.

Charlamagne was one such commentator who argued that she might better serve as a figurehead for the Democrats rather than a political leader. He spoke further about Harris’ recent public statements on Monday’s episode of Smith's show.

CHARLAMAGNE CRITICIZES OBAMA'S 'MIND-BOGGLING' ADVICE TO DEMOCRATS AS TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE

Former Vice President Kamala Harris. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Former Vice President Kamala Harris. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

"I personally believe there's no way in hell she's going to win the presidency in 2028. I don't think that she's going to be the candidate. I think her time - she had a chance at that. It didn't get done and that's where I'm at with it," Smith argued. "What about you?"

"Kamala is a friend, man. I've been supporting Kamala for a long time," Charlamagne said. "But I can't sit here and say I disagree with you. I think that she should do whatever it is that she wants to do, but when I heard her say that, you know, 'The system is broken' and she wants to take a step back from the system – her whole career has been the system."

"It made no sense!" Smith replied.

"Yeah. Her whole career has been the system. I just don't see how now, you know, she's going to take a step back away from the system," Charlamagne said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Kamala Harris on The Late Show

Former Vice President Kamala Harris appears on "The Late Show" on July 31, 2025. (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Smith brought up a series of Harris' major strategic missteps, such as when she wouldn't separate herself from President Joe Biden, arguing this latest interview was another mistake from a "career politician."

"You've been there practically all your life," he said. "You've been an attorney, a state attorney general. You've been a prosecutor. You've been a senator. You've been a vice president. My God, you've been a part of it. And now you're saying it's broken? That means you couldn't do but so much to fix it when you was in it."

"The system was broken long before Donald Trump, you know, got into office," Charlamagne said. 

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.