Charlamagne, Stephen A. Smith mock Harris for saying 'system is broken' after thriving in it for decades

Talk show hosts Charlamagne and Stephen A. Smith agreed on Monday that former Vice President Kamala Harris' claim that America's "system is broken" is comical given her decades-long career in public service.

After months of staying largely out of the public eye, Harris kicked over a beehive with last week's appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert." During the interview, Harris spoke about her choice not to run for the governorship of California, making broad generalizations about how, "Just for now, I don‘t want to go back in the system. I think it‘s broken."

Many articles criticized the 2024 Democratic candidate for a lack of concrete ideas six months after losing to President Donald Trump.

Charlamagne was one such commentator who argued that she might better serve as a figurehead for the Democrats rather than a political leader. He spoke further about Harris’ recent public statements on Monday’s episode of Smith's show.

"I personally believe there's no way in hell she's going to win the presidency in 2028. I don't think that she's going to be the candidate. I think her time - she had a chance at that. It didn't get done and that's where I'm at with it," Smith argued. "What about you?"

"Kamala is a friend, man. I've been supporting Kamala for a long time," Charlamagne said. "But I can't sit here and say I disagree with you. I think that she should do whatever it is that she wants to do, but when I heard her say that, you know, 'The system is broken' and she wants to take a step back from the system – her whole career has been the system."

"It made no sense!" Smith replied.

"Yeah. Her whole career has been the system. I just don't see how now, you know, she's going to take a step back away from the system," Charlamagne said.

Smith brought up a series of Harris' major strategic missteps, such as when she wouldn't separate herself from President Joe Biden, arguing this latest interview was another mistake from a "career politician."

"You've been there practically all your life," he said. "You've been an attorney, a state attorney general. You've been a prosecutor. You've been a senator. You've been a vice president. My God, you've been a part of it. And now you're saying it's broken? That means you couldn't do but so much to fix it when you was in it."

"The system was broken long before Donald Trump, you know, got into office," Charlamagne said.